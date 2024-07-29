Beloved 100 year-old Holocaust survivor Evelyn Lipmann dies
Educator survived four concentration camps including Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen
A beloved Holocaust survivor who made a post-war life for herself in the UK has died at the grand old age of 100.
Evelyn Lipmann, born Evelyn Guttmann in Vienna, was an only child who survived 18 months in four Nazi camps, including Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen.
In April 1945 she and her mother were liberated by the US army from Salzwedel camp, 140km south-east of Hamburg, where they had worked as slave labourers making munitions. She never saw her father again or learned of his fate.
After recovering from typhoid, Evelyn made her way home to Vienna using only a page from a children’s atlas as a guide.
In 1947, she moved to Walton-on-Thames to join family already there and met her future husband, Eric. Together they had two children, Anthony and Katie.
Evelyn was a passionate advocate and supporter of the work of both the Holocaust Educational Trust and the Association of Jewish Refugees.
Michael Newman, chief executive of the Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR) said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our much-loved member Evelyn. It is our great privilege that we were able to help enable Evelyn to live her later life in comfort dignity and security. She will be greatly missed.”
