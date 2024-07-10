100 young dancers leap on stage for annual extravaganza

More than 100 young dancers took part in a twice-sold-out production in north London showcasing English, French and Hebrew culture and traditions.

‘A World of Dance’ was presented by a troupe of four to 18-year olds from performing-arts based Kidanza Dance School.

The show featured more than 2,000 costumes and props curated by organisers Michal Agmon and Hila Moussaioff, with video art and lighting designed by Alon Bercovich.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Moussaioff told Jewish News: “I am filled with an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude. Despite the challenges faced over the last few months, this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. It’s all thanks to the dedication, passion, and boundless energy of every one of our dancers. A journey filled with growth, resilience, and above all, a deep love for the art of dance and performing.”

She added that she credits her two daughters and fellow dance teachers, Judi and Mia Moussaioff with inspiring the girls “with their passion, creativity and experience. The talent and enthusiasm on stage was palpable.”

The audience included proud parents, relatives, industry professionals and other members of the Kidanza community.