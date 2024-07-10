100 young dancers leap on stage for annual extravaganza
The four to 18-year olds performed ballet, jazz, street, tap and hip-hop in celebration of international dance at Ryan Theatre in Harrow
More than 100 young dancers took part in a twice-sold-out production in north London showcasing English, French and Hebrew culture and traditions.
‘A World of Dance’ was presented by a troupe of four to 18-year olds from performing-arts based Kidanza Dance School.
The show featured more than 2,000 costumes and props curated by organisers Michal Agmon and Hila Moussaioff, with video art and lighting designed by Alon Bercovich.
Moussaioff told Jewish News: “I am filled with an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude. Despite the challenges faced over the last few months, this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. It’s all thanks to the dedication, passion, and boundless energy of every one of our dancers. A journey filled with growth, resilience, and above all, a deep love for the art of dance and performing.”
She added that she credits her two daughters and fellow dance teachers, Judi and Mia Moussaioff with inspiring the girls “with their passion, creativity and experience. The talent and enthusiasm on stage was palpable.”
The audience included proud parents, relatives, industry professionals and other members of the Kidanza community.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.