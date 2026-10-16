102-year-old Kindertransport survivor to skydive for Israel’s lone soldiers

Walter Bingham will make the jump at Bar Yehuda airfield, near the ancient fortress of Masada and the Dead Sea

A 102-year-old Kindertransport survivor and Second World War veteran is preparing to skydive from 13,000 feet on Friday, 23 October, to raise money for two Israeli charities.

Walter Bingham will make the jump at Bar Yehuda airfield, near the ancient fortress of Masada and the Dead Sea, in aid of the Michael Levin Base, an Israeli non-profit organisation supporting lone soldiers, and B’not Sherut, young women undertaking national service. He hopes to raise $13,000 (£9,750), equivalent to one dollar for every foot of his descent.

Born in Germany in 1924, Bingham escaped Nazi persecution through the Kindertransport and later served in the British Army.

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He went on to build a distinguished career in journalism and broadcasting, and holds the Guinness Book of Records accolades for Oldest Journalist and Oldest Living Radio Talk Show Host.

At age 100, he celebrated with a skydive.

His new jump, two years later, will support young people serving Israel without immediate family support in the country.

Named for American-born lone soldier Michael Levin, who was killed in the Second Lebanon War in 2006, The Michael Levin Base provides Shabbat meals, practical assistance, emotional support and a welcoming community during and after service.