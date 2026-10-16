102-year-old Kindertransport survivor to skydive for Israel’s lone soldiers

A 102-year-old Kindertransport survivor and Second World War veteran is preparing to skydive from 13,000 feet on Friday, 23 October, to raise money for two Israeli charities.
Walter Bingham will make the jump at Bar Yehuda airfield, near the ancient fortress of Masada and the Dead Sea, in aid of the Michael Levin Base, an Israeli non-profit organisation supporting lone soldiers, and B’not Sherut, young women undertaking national service. He hopes to raise $13,000 (£9,750), equivalent to one dollar for every foot of his descent.
Born in Germany in 1924, Bingham escaped Nazi persecution through the Kindertransport and later served in the British Army.
He went on to build a distinguished career in journalism and broadcasting, and holds the Guinness Book of Records accolades for Oldest Journalist and Oldest Living Radio Talk Show Host.
At age 100, he celebrated with a skydive.
His new jump, two years later, will support young people serving Israel without immediate family support in the country.
Named for American-born lone soldier Michael Levin, who was killed in the Second Lebanon War in 2006, The Michael Levin Base provides Shabbat meals, practical assistance, emotional support and a welcoming community during and after service.
- To donate, click here.
Keep community journalism free.
Jewish News is free for everyone. No paywall. No barriers. Just trusted journalism for anyone who wants to stay connected to Jewish life in Britain.
If you value that, please support us.
From as little as £5 a month, you can help keep our journalism free and accessible to all.
Every day, we report on the issues that matter to our community. We celebrate achievements, support charities, challenge antisemitism and ensure Jewish voices are heard more widely.
From as little as £5 a month, you can help us continue to:
- Report on the stories shaping Jewish life in the UK and beyond
- Bring our community together through shared stories, events and campaigns
- Celebrate the people, culture and moments that define our community
- Support organisations doing vital work across Jewish Britain
You can make a one-off donation or become a regular supporter. Every contribution helps keep our journalism free, independent and accessible to all.
If everyone who values Jewish News gave a small amount, it would make a real difference to our future.