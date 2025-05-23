13 MPs who repeated ‘14,000 Gazan babies’ lie named in Parliament
Widely shared statement, originally made by UN emergency relief coordinator Tom Fletcher, sparked a wave of outrage
A group of 13 MPs has been named and shamed in the House of Lords after parroting the discredited claim that 14,000 babies in Gaza were at risk of dying within 48 hours.
The widely shared statement, originally made by UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher during an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, sparked a wave of outrage and was cited multiple times in Parliament. Fletcher had claimed: “There are 14,000 babies who will die in the next 48 hours unless we can reach them.”
However, it later emerged that the figure referred not to an imminent mass death, but to infants at risk of severe malnutrition over the course of an entire year.
Despite this, the dramatic and misleading claim made its way into Tuesday’s heated Commons debate, and was repeated by a slew of MPs across party lines.
In a blistering intervention in the House of Lords, Lord Polak – a Conservative peer and honorary president of the Conservative Friends of Israel – publicly named the 13 parliamentarians who repeated the claim without verifying its accuracy.
The MPs are: Joe Powell (Labour, Kensington and Bayswater), Adnan Hussain (Independent, Blackburn), Debbie Abrahams (Labour, Oldham East and Saddleworth), Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru, Ceredigion Preseli), Olivia Blake (Labour, Sheffield Hallam), Tahir Ali (Labour, Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley), Vikki Slade (Lib Dem, Mid Dorset and North Poole), Danny Chambers (Lib Dem, Winchester), Imran Hussain (Labour, Bradford East), Monica Harding (Lib Dem, Esher and Walton), Carla Denyer (Green, Bristol Central), Yasmin Qureshi (Labour, Bolton South and Walkden), and Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour, Calder Valley).
Polak said: “Words have consequences. Yaron and Sarah, two young representatives of the State of Israel, were murdered in cold blood in DC; two beautiful souls gunned down as a direct result of toxic anti-Semitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world.”
He added: “I register an interest as a Jew, a proud Jew. Let their souls be for a blessing.” We are concerned about the situation in Gaza, which I remind the House, was caused by Hamas.”
Despite the controversy, none of the MPs named have retracted their statements or issued an apology.
The row comes just days after the brutal killing of Israeli embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, who were shot dead during an attack at a Washington D.C. event hosted by the American Jewish Committee.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.