15 survivors are guests of honour at Holocaust Survivors’ Centre fundraiser

A packed room of supporters paid tribute to the remarkable work of Jewish Care’s Holocaust Survivors’ Centre at a fundraising dinner on Monday night, where 15 survivors—including Mala Tribich, Kurt Marx, Eve Kugler, Rachel Levy, Maurice Peltz, and Susan Pollack—were among the 250 guests at Finchley United Synagogue.

The event raised an impressive £150,000 for the unique centre based at the Michael Sobell Jewish Community Centre in north London.

Proceedings were compèred by writer and comedian Ivor Baddiel, who interviewed survivor Manfred Goldberg and his wife, Shary.

Sharing what they love about being members of the centre, 94-year-old Manfred said, “The friendships that develop here are as precious as family, and the staff and volunteers are so caring, they cannot do enough for us. Many of us are by now very elderly, less mobile, and living alone as widows and widowers and the therapeutic effect of this quality of support for survivors is truly unique. It has made the centre into what I can only describe as a haven.”

Taking to the podium, actress Tracy-Ann Oberman told guests how her Jewish identity and passionate activism against the rise in antisemitism led led to her writing the successful play, The Merchant of Venice 1936, which has been on the West End stage and toured the UK twice. Developing the character of Shylock for a modern audience, she based it on her great- grandmother, Annie, and the other “tough, strong matriarchs – the balaboostas” she grew up with.

She added: “They escaped the pogroms of their roots, they lived in the East End, they knew how to haggle a deal, they knew how to keep their family together, they were tough as nails, and their religion, and their identity was so important to them.

“Our survivors are some of the greatest human beings I’ve ever met and tonight we’re here to honour them. Jewish Care is giving them community and social support through the Holocaust Survivors’ Centre and the outreach programme, so that they can feel cherished and to make sure that they are looked after in their last years, and also, importantly so that they have the opportunity to put their stories down.”

Linda Bogod, Chair of the event committee, said: “As time passes and living memory of the Holocaust fades the importance of firsthand testimony becomes even more crucial. For over 30 years the centre has been a safe haven for survivors – a place where they are cared for, can connect with others who share similar experiences, receive therapeutic support, and find joy in life.

“They have formed a close-knit community, commemorate significant dates together, express their Jewish identity, and find companionship with those who truly understand them. Thank you for being here tonight to support and honour these extraordinary individuals.”

Ivor Baddiel described the centre as “an incredible place for incredible people. I’ve been lucky enough to go there many times – and I can say without fail, they are all astonishing. These are people who have been through the most unimaginable hell yet somehow they survived and are now this precious group of amazing people. In my experience they are open-minded, kind, wise, passionate and welcoming. These are qualities that would be incredible in any person, but after what they have been through, we cannot do enough for them. And in a world that today seems to be struggling to know what the right thing to do is, in this case, there can be no doubt.”

Ellisa Estrin, Jewish Care’s director of fundraising and marketing said: “Our survivors are a unique group of individuals who have an incredible zest for life, and it is an honour for us to support them all year round at this stage in their life, and also to ensure that they can continue to share their legacy.

“The centre and outreach services receive no government funding. Quite simply we couldn’t do what we do without this continued support.”

The centre’s community outreach programme also ensures challahs are delivered to survivors at home and provides supportive community tea parties with volunteers.