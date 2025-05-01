18 arrested on suspicion of arson amid Jerusalem fires, says Netanyahu
Five thousand acres of land destroyed, multiple blazes ongoing as country awaits firefighting plane support from international allies
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says 18 people have been arrested on suspicion of arson tied to Wednesday’s wildfires in the hills west of Jerusalem.
Whilst police sources claim the actual number is lower, air support from countries including Croatia, Italy, France, Ukraine, Romania and Spain, is en route to assist efforts by Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service.
More than 100 fire teams tackled the blazes, supported by 12 aircraft, with reports of up to a dozen people hospitalised.
Those initially encouraged to evacuate have been advised to return home and roads closed as a state of emergency was declared, including the main highway linking Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, are being re-opened.
Fuelled by strong winds and high temperatures, the fires began just as Israel was preparing celebrations for the country’s 77th Independence Day, leading to all events, including the main celebration at Mount Herzl, being cancelled.
Whilst it remains unclear how the initial fires started, Arab social media channels have been calling for more fires to be lit across Israel.
Speaking at the annual Bible Contest in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the fires are “not a simple thing, there is harm to nature and also harm to people, and we’re holding 18 people at the moment who are suspected of arson, one of whom was caught in the act.”
The prime minister added that he is “sure that we will succeeded in dealing with this challenge as well. We’re doing everything we can to thwart the fire and rehabilitate what was destroyed.”
Officials in Israel claim the wildfires could be the biggest the country has ever seen.
