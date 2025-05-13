19 young Jewish leaders join prestigious community development initiative
Adam Science leadership programme welcomes 25th cohort from across London, Brighton, Manchester and Leeds
Nineteen promising communal figures are part of the latest cohort of the Adam Science Leadership Programme, (ASLP) the longest-running development programme of its kind in the UK Jewish community.
Run by Lead, part of the Jewish Leadership Council, it was established in 1992 to honour the memory of Adam Science, a visionary young communal leader who worked tirelessly for the community.
The 12-month long programme features a blend of in-person workshops and online sessions with the aim of developing leadership skills, understanding of the communal landscape and building a network of young leaders to support each other and their organisations, thereby strengthening the community as a whole.
This year’s cross-communal and cross-denominational cohort includes representatives from Leeds, Manchester, Brighton and London, with participants including Danny Morris (OpenSource Intelligence and Tech Policy Manager at the CST), Sally Patterson (a member of the executive committee of the Alliance of Jewish Women), Yehuda Fink (director of Education at StandWithUs UK) and Libi Fileman (families and programming co-ordinator at Sinai Synagogue in Leeds).
Nick Young, ASLP programme director, said, “Following a very rigorous selection process, we can’t wait to gather this group of young leaders to learn, work and grow together. They offer a tremendous range of skills and perspectives in addition to exceptional commitment to the Jewish community.”
Joel Azulay, community development officer at Brighton & Hove Jewish Community Hub said: “Through my experiences at BNJC and other roles within the community, I have seen the profound impact of meaningful engagement and innovative programming. This opportunity provides a platform for us to refine our skills, exchange ideas, and contribute to shaping meaningful projects, programmes, and roles that will have a lasting impact for years to come.”
Nicole Levy, events and challenges co-ordinator at Kisharon Langdon said: “I am grateful to have been selected as part of the 2025-26 cohort of the Adam Science Leadership Programme with Lead and I thank them for trusting me with this opportunity. I look forward to learning how to lead and make a positive impact on the future of fundraising within our community.”
Aaron Lowe, programme manager at The Friendship Circle, Manchester said: “It is a unique opportunity for me to grow as a leader, connect with and learn from other inspiring peers, and will hopefully enable me to further my knowledge and skills to support my leadership development within the Jewish community.”
Victoria Lisek, religious and civil affairs officer at the Board of Deputies said: “I’m excited to get to know the other participants and engage with the course facilitators and curriculum to equip myself for a career in Jewish leadership.”
Since its inception, the programme has produced more than 300 alumni, including Claudia Mendoza (chief executive, the Jewish Leadership Council), Danny Stone MBE, (chief executive, the Antisemitism Policy Trust), Carolyn Bogush (chair, Limmud) and Michael Livingston (recently made OBE for public service and Holocaust Education).
- Click here to find out more about the programme
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.