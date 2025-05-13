19 young Jewish leaders join prestigious community development initiative

Nineteen promising communal figures are part of the latest cohort of the Adam Science Leadership Programme, (ASLP) the longest-running development programme of its kind in the UK Jewish community.

Run by Lead, part of the Jewish Leadership Council, it was established in 1992 to honour the memory of Adam Science, a visionary young communal leader who worked tirelessly for the community.

The 12-month long programme features a blend of in-person workshops and online sessions with the aim of developing leadership skills, understanding of the communal landscape and building a network of young leaders to support each other and their organisations, thereby strengthening the community as a whole.

This year’s cross-communal and cross-denominational cohort includes representatives from Leeds, Manchester, Brighton and London, with participants including Danny Morris (OpenSource Intelligence and Tech Policy Manager at the CST), Sally Patterson (a member of the executive committee of the Alliance of Jewish Women), Yehuda Fink (director of Education at StandWithUs UK) and Libi Fileman (families and programming co-ordinator at Sinai Synagogue in Leeds).

Nick Young, ASLP programme director, said, “Following a very rigorous selection process, we can’t wait to gather this group of young leaders to learn, work and grow together. They offer a tremendous range of skills and perspectives in addition to exceptional commitment to the Jewish community.”

Joel Azulay, community development officer at Brighton & Hove Jewish Community Hub said: “Through my experiences at BNJC and other roles within the community, I have seen the profound impact of meaningful engagement and innovative programming. This opportunity provides a platform for us to refine our skills, exchange ideas, and contribute to shaping meaningful projects, programmes, and roles that will have a lasting impact for years to come.”

Nicole Levy, events and challenges co-ordinator at Kisharon Langdon said: “I am grateful to have been selected as part of the 2025-26 cohort of the Adam Science Leadership Programme with Lead and I thank them for trusting me with this opportunity. I look forward to learning how to lead and make a positive impact on the future of fundraising within our community.”

Aaron Lowe, programme manager at The Friendship Circle, Manchester said: “It is a unique opportunity for me to grow as a leader, connect with and learn from other inspiring peers, and will hopefully enable me to further my knowledge and skills to support my leadership development within the Jewish community.”

Victoria Lisek, religious and civil affairs officer at the Board of Deputies said: “I’m excited to get to know the other participants and engage with the course facilitators and curriculum to equip myself for a career in Jewish leadership.”

Since its inception, the programme has produced more than 300 alumni, including Claudia Mendoza (chief executive, the Jewish Leadership Council), Danny Stone MBE, (chief executive, the Antisemitism Policy Trust), Carolyn Bogush (chair, Limmud) and Michael Livingston (recently made OBE for public service and Holocaust Education).