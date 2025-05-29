Two-week old Israeli baby born in emergency C-section after terror attack dies

A baby boy who was delivered by emergency C-section two weeks ago after his mother was shot by a terrorist has died due to injuries suffered during the attack.

Israeli media reported on Thursday morning that Ravid Chaim Gez, who was two weeks old, had passed away. He was being cared for at the Schneider children’s hospital in Petah Tikvah.

Tzeela Gez was being driven to hospital to give birth earlier this month when a Palestinian gunman opened fire on cars near the West Bank settlement of Bruchin. The 30-year old was transported to the Rabin Medical Centre in Petah Tikvah in critical condition, where the doctors performed an emergency C-section as part of efforts to save her life. While the baby boy was described at the time as being in serious but stable condition, Gez died of her injuries.

The boy was called Ravid, in accordance with his mother’s previously expressed wish, with the name Chaim – meaning ‘life’ – added, as is tradition with regards to Jewish males suffering from life-threatening conditions.

Israeli security forces confirmed last week that troops had apprehended and killed the terrorist culprit behind the attacks in the nearby Palestinian village of Bruqin. The Shin Bet identified the gunman as Nael Samara, a former Hamas member who had previously served a prison sentence for terror activity. Israeli media reported Samara had run towards troops from the Ephraim Brigade, shouting and holding a bag suspected to having been rigged with explosives, at which point they opened fire.