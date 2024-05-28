£200k raised to preserve 1200 remnants of desecrated headstones in Belarus

An UK-based organisation has successfully raised £200,000 for a memorial at the destroyed Jewish cemetery in Brest-Litovsk, Belarus.

The Together Plan (TTP) ran a crowd-funding campaign on Sunday May 19th and Monday May 20th as part of an 11-year-long project, which has included the salvaging of pieces of 1249 Jewish gravestones.

With £100,000 already pledged from an anonymous donor based in the US, the campaign to raise the remaining £100k needed to construct a memorial, was supported by local business networking group BNI Chipping in Mill Hill undertaking a 36-hour sponsored exercise bike ride.

The BNI group alone raised more than £14k and TTP chief executive Debra Brunner told Jewish News: “We did it! We hit our target! It was a wild ride and it was extraordinary on so many levels.

“It has been 11 years getting to this point, with the culmination of this huge fundraising effort that brought people together from all over the world. It was a magnificent effort, if a little scary at times.

“I am humbled and deeply grateful to everyone who supported, and to my unbelievable colleagues at the BNI Chipping business chapter – people of all faiths and none who went all out for 36 hours non-stop to make it count and keep the energy high whilst bringing in the donations. Truly a real ‘together plan’.”

BNI rider Phil Rose said: “What can I say? Debra is amazing as is The Together Plan charity and I’m so thrilled that I was part of something so unique to help raise money to get the memorial that the Jewish community deserves. Debra is an absolute inspiration. No matter how my legs feel after my time on the bike it has been truly worth it.”

Fellow rider Mitchell Harris said: “To build this memorial is such a wonderful project and will allow all the families who lost loved ones during World War 2 some recognition. I’m proud to have and continue to help wherever I can.”

BNI’s Mario Theodorou said: “It’s been an unbelievable crowdfunding campaign. Debra from the Together Plan is a true warrior and an inspiration. The dedication and energy she brought to this project were contagious, and it really motivated me to take part in the cycle ride.

“It’s an honor to be a part of something that will ensure the memory of those lost in the Holocaust is never forgotten.”

