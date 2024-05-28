£200k raised to preserve 1200 remnants of desecrated headstones in Belarus
769 donors support fundraiser for The Together Plan's memorial to more than 26,000 Jews murdered in the Holocaust
An UK-based organisation has successfully raised £200,000 for a memorial at the destroyed Jewish cemetery in Brest-Litovsk, Belarus.
The Together Plan (TTP) ran a crowd-funding campaign on Sunday May 19th and Monday May 20th as part of an 11-year-long project, which has included the salvaging of pieces of 1249 Jewish gravestones.
With £100,000 already pledged from an anonymous donor based in the US, the campaign to raise the remaining £100k needed to construct a memorial, was supported by local business networking group BNI Chipping in Mill Hill undertaking a 36-hour sponsored exercise bike ride.
The BNI group alone raised more than £14k and TTP chief executive Debra Brunner told Jewish News: “We did it! We hit our target! It was a wild ride and it was extraordinary on so many levels.
“It has been 11 years getting to this point, with the culmination of this huge fundraising effort that brought people together from all over the world. It was a magnificent effort, if a little scary at times.
“I am humbled and deeply grateful to everyone who supported, and to my unbelievable colleagues at the BNI Chipping business chapter – people of all faiths and none who went all out for 36 hours non-stop to make it count and keep the energy high whilst bringing in the donations. Truly a real ‘together plan’.”
BNI rider Phil Rose said: “What can I say? Debra is amazing as is The Together Plan charity and I’m so thrilled that I was part of something so unique to help raise money to get the memorial that the Jewish community deserves. Debra is an absolute inspiration. No matter how my legs feel after my time on the bike it has been truly worth it.”
Fellow rider Mitchell Harris said: “To build this memorial is such a wonderful project and will allow all the families who lost loved ones during World War 2 some recognition. I’m proud to have and continue to help wherever I can.”
BNI’s Mario Theodorou said: “It’s been an unbelievable crowdfunding campaign. Debra from the Together Plan is a true warrior and an inspiration. The dedication and energy she brought to this project were contagious, and it really motivated me to take part in the cycle ride.
“It’s an honor to be a part of something that will ensure the memory of those lost in the Holocaust is never forgotten.”
To support the campaign, click here.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.