35,000 unite for Mitzvah Day: UK’s biggest day of interfaith social action

More than 35,000 people from all backgrounds came together last weekend for Mitzvah Day, Britain’s biggest interfaith day of social action.

Politicians taking part included Keir Starmer, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Bishop of Edmonton the Revd Canon Dr Anderson Jeremiah, Progressive Judaism’s Rabbi Charley Baginksy and Imam Asim Hafiz, Islamic religious adviser to the Chief of the Defence Staff.

A total of 2,500+ projects were undertaken, encompassing care home visits, cooking for those in need, litter picks, card-writing, park clean-ups, and food bank and winter clothing collections.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

All embodied Mitzvah Day’s 2024 theme of ‘Stronger Together’, defying the forces that threaten to tear us apart and uniting to support local charities and build bridges of commonality.

Mitzvah Day founder and chair Laura Marks said: “After a truly challenging year, on Mitzvah Day our faith communities did what we do best – we came together to give back. It was so heartening to see our most senior leaders from across the religious and political spectrum put on their green T-shirts, roll up their sleeves and join us in these acts of citizenship, community-building and helping those who need us most.”

Keir Starmer wrote a personalised thank you card for the staff of Spring Grove Care Home, which was hand-delivered by the home’s local Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, economic secretary to the Treasury, during a Mitzvah Day musical event for residents and their families.

The prime minister said: “Mitzvah Day is a day of service, uniting thousands of people from different faiths and backgrounds to do good in support of those in need. No matter the challenges we face, and no matter what our differences may be, we are always stronger together – and I am incredibly inspired by the

volunteers taking part.”

Ed Davey took part in an inter-generational ballet dance to cheer the residents of Nightingale House Care Home. He was joined in the dancing by Laura Marks, youngsters from the Apples and Honey Nightingale nursery and the residents themselves.

The Liberal Democrat leader said: “It was a delight to join the community at the Nightingale Care Home to mark Mitzvah Day, and to see the generosity of spirit reflected in so many acts of kindness across the country. The theme of this year’s Mitzvah Day, Stronger Together, is a timely reminder that we all have much more in common than divides us.”

Sadiq Khan packed ‘Create and Make” boxes filled with fresh vegetables for people supported by the Mayor’s Fund for London, joined by deputy mayor Debbie Weekes-Bernard and volunteers from the Jewish and Muslim networks at City Hall.

Imam Hafiz, Rabbi Baginksy and the Rev Jeremiah came together at care home Hammerson House, where residents and volunteers – including from Caritas Westminster, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Westminster and local Jewish communities – packed for Food Bank Aid and sang and danced together.

Rabbi Baginsky said: “This was a heartwarming event on a very special day. Mitzvah Day provides us all with an incredible opportunity to take part in making the world a little bit better and remind ourselves how much stronger we are when we work together.”

Imam Hafiz said: “Whether through zakat in Islam or tzedakah in Judaism, our shared traditions remind us that caring for others is not just an act of kindness but a sacred duty. Mitzvah Day beautifully reflects these shared values, bringing us together to strengthen our communities and make a meaningful difference.”

Other key multi-faith events included a full day of activities for refugees in Cumbria, a cook-a-long organised by Edgware & Hendon Reform Synagogue and Neasden Temple, Harrow Interfaith’s litter collection, support for the warm food café at Moortown Baptist Church in Leeds, six organisations uniting for a community tea at Brighton & Hove Progressive Synagogue, collaborations between Northwood and Ruislip United Synagogue and Elim Church, and meal preparation at the C4WS night shelter with minister for faith Lord (Wajid) Khan.

Jewish housing association jLiving organised the delivery to residents of plant pots created by the children of Stanmore and Canons Park Synagogue.

Alyth, one of the largest Jewish communities in the UK, chose Great Ormond Street Hospital, All Saints Child’s Hill Food Bank and the local firestation as recipients of its Mitzvah Day donations this year.

Pupils from Kerem School in South Hampstead championed local charities including Barnet-based charity, Sebby’s Corner which supports families in need, Hammerson House Care Home and the North London Hospice.

Mitzvah Day projects ran in 40 other countries around the world including

tries around the world, including Germany, South Africa, Australia, Ukraine, Spain, Canada and across South America.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, Scotland’s first minister John Swinney and

senior members of the Conservative Party were among those paying tribute to

all those who took part.

The Chief Rabbi said: “Mitzvah Day is one of the greatest initiatives of the

British Jewish community. Thanks to Mitzvah Day, people are showing

kindness and doing so many amazing things.”

Swinney said: “There is so much that unites people of faith, and so much that we have in common. This day of social action recognises the centrality of community, of strong relationships, of compassion, and of reaching out a helping hand.” Bob Blackman MP, secretary of the 1922 Committee, joined an interfaith gardening project run by Stanmore and Canons Park United Synagogue.

He said: “Mitzvah Day is brilliant because it brings the whole community

together to do things they may not usually be doing.” Looking back over a successful day, and a whole month of projects and events in its lead-up, Mitzvah Day CEO Stuart Diamond reflected on what makes it so special.

He said: “Mitzvah Day is a joyful experience that inspires people to

give back to their communities. It’s a reminder that even small acts of kindness can have a big impact.”