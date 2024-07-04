WIN! A stunning dress from Vannessa Feltz’s 4Love collection
We have a 'Barbara' dress worth £79 in a stunning leopard print to give away to one lucky reader
Vanessa Feltz’s new clothing range 4Love is chock full of fabulous feminine frocks. The Barbara dress is a best seller and suits pretty much any shape and size.
This gorgeous chiffon dress combines timeless charm with contemporary flair. The luxurious fabric drapes gracefully, flattering all body types. The V-neck adds allure, and the mixed-level hemline ensures you stand out at any event. Whether you’re at a glamorous cocktail party or a laid-back brunch, the Barbara is your go-to for making a stylish statement.
This great dress costs £79 and can be bought on the 4Love website but we have one to give away to a Jewish News reader. To enter fill out the form below.
Terms and conditions
Competition closes 15 July 2024. Entrants must be aged 18 or over. Only one entry per household. No cash alternative. Winner will be notified by email and their contact details shared with 4Love in order to facilitate the prize. Click here to read the Jewish News’ privacy policy.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.
