59 London Marathon runners honour hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza

59 runners each dedicated their 26.2 mile race to one of the 59 hostages still being held in Gaza in a powerful demonstration of solidarity during Sunday’s London Marathon.

Each participant ran the gruelling course wearing a yellow hat bearing the name of their dedicated hostage, carrying a photograph of the individual, and displaying the iconic yellow ribbon that has become the international symbol of the campaign to bring the hostages home.

The runners’ yellow hats and ribbons created a visible stream of hope through London’s streets, catching the attention of thousands of spectators and reminding the world to not give up the fight for the hostages’ as they remain in Hamas captivity.

Nivi Feldman, who leads the Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK, told Jewish News: “In every heartbeat, every breath, we are still calling you home. Thank you to the 59 incredible runners who gave their time, energy, and heart to carry the names of the hostages across the London Marathon.

“Many others, while already running for amazing charities, chose to also take on another urgent cause — carrying the hopes and prayers of families who have waited over 560 days for their loved ones’ return.

“The torture the hostages and their families are enduring must end.

Hamas — a terrorist organisation — must return them all, so that true healing can begin. We pray a deal will be reached soon. Bring Them Home Now.

“Thank you as well to the wonderful volunteers who supported this effort, and to Matt from Kellmat and Tory from Mirrored Memories, who helped produce the iron-on names, yellow ribbons, personalised hats, and hostage photo bibs — all with incredible speed and dedication.”

