59 London Marathon runners honour hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza
Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK hail extraordinary community solidarity
59 runners each dedicated their 26.2 mile race to one of the 59 hostages still being held in Gaza in a powerful demonstration of solidarity during Sunday’s London Marathon.
Each participant ran the gruelling course wearing a yellow hat bearing the name of their dedicated hostage, carrying a photograph of the individual, and displaying the iconic yellow ribbon that has become the international symbol of the campaign to bring the hostages home.
The runners’ yellow hats and ribbons created a visible stream of hope through London’s streets, catching the attention of thousands of spectators and reminding the world to not give up the fight for the hostages’ as they remain in Hamas captivity.
Nivi Feldman, who leads the Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK, told Jewish News: “In every heartbeat, every breath, we are still calling you home. Thank you to the 59 incredible runners who gave their time, energy, and heart to carry the names of the hostages across the London Marathon.
“Many others, while already running for amazing charities, chose to also take on another urgent cause — carrying the hopes and prayers of families who have waited over 560 days for their loved ones’ return.
“The torture the hostages and their families are enduring must end.
Hamas — a terrorist organisation — must return them all, so that true healing can begin. We pray a deal will be reached soon. Bring Them Home Now.
“Thank you as well to the wonderful volunteers who supported this effort, and to Matt from Kellmat and Tory from Mirrored Memories, who helped produce the iron-on names, yellow ribbons, personalised hats, and hostage photo bibs — all with incredible speed and dedication.”
For more information on the Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK, click here.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.