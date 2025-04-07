80 years after Auschwitz, kosher food will be sold in Oświęcim
The Auschwitz Jewish Centre is now selling packaged kosher food, in a move both practical and symbolic
Eighty years after Auschwitz was liberated from the Nazis, Jews who make a pilgrimage there can eat kosher food.
A mile from the concentration camp, visitors will be able to buy packaged, shelf-stable kosher meals for the first time at the Auschwitz Jewish Center — now a museum and the only surviving synagogue in Oświęcim, the Polish town renamed Auschwitz by the Nazis.
The kosher concession will open in time for Yom HaShoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, beginning on the night of 23 April. The day is marked in Poland with the March of the Living, in which thousands of people march from Auschwitz to Birkenau. The Auschwitz Jewish Centre will also add prayer services to its program ahead of the occasion.
This year, 80 Holocaust survivors will join the March of the Living, making it one of the largest gatherings of survivors at Auschwitz in recent history. The march also includes Jewish teens from around the world.
Before the Holocaust, Oświęcim was more than half Jewish, a small town with over 30 synagogues. Kosher butchers, bakeries and restaurants were commonplace. But this year, only one Jew is reported to live in Oświęcim — and she works at the Auschwitz Jewish Centre. Hila Weisz-Gut, whose grandmother survived the camp, moved there in 2023 to join her Polish boyfriend. Many other members of her family were among the 1 million Jews killed at Auschwitz.
The Auschwitz Jewish Centre has seen some 800,000 visitors since it was restored and reopened in 2000. That’s a small proportion of the people who go to Auschwitz, numbering well over a million a year. But the chairman of the Auschwitz Jewish Centre Foundation said in a statement that the synagogue should be prepared to host observant Jews.
“Opening the city’s first post-war kosher concession was a natural step, ensuring that Kosher-observant visitors could pray or reflect in our synagogue while also enjoying a kosher meal,” said Simon Bergson.
Previously, kosher-keeping Jews who wanted to eat at Auschwitz have had to bring their own food or could arrange catering in advance. But the new availability of kosher food at the Auschwitz Jewish Center is not just a dietary accommodation for a core audience, according to Jack Simony, the director general of its foundation.
“This concession is more than just a place to eat – it symbolises continuity, resilience, and hope for future generations,” he said in a statement.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.