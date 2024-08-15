A-level success for Jewish schools

It was another wonderful year of A-Level and Vocational results for Jewish schools in the UK in 2024 as teachers expressed their “pride” in the achievements of their Year 13 students.

JCoSS announced its “best ever” exam results for its Year 13 students, with six now heading off to Oxford or Cambridge, and “the great majority” getting places at their first-choice universities.

The cross-denominational school said: “This year’s results are truly exceptional. It is a testament to the students’ hard work and commitment.”

Across the school’s A Level and Cambridge Technical Qualifications, 53% of grades were at A*-A (or equivalent). A Level results wowed, with 80% of grades being awarded A*-B. In Vocational subjects, 35% of grades were Distinction* level, with 75% of all grades Distinction or better.

Top of the charts were Timara Kaplan with Raphael Kelvin with four subjects graded A*. Just behind them, with three top-scores, were Gaby Becker, Micky Boyne, Harley Brenner, Arin Conradi, Matthew Dady, Ella Davis, Samuel Gordon, Ella Haber, Nina Joffe, Jakob May, Aury Mosseri, Tyler Richards, and Tamar Shamir.

Headteacher Dr Melanie Lee was left beaming. “We are incredibly proud of our students for the hard work and determination they have shown,” she said, adding that they are “now well prepared to go out into the world”.

At JFS in Kenton, 55% of all A-Level grades were A*-A, 83% were A*-B, and 86% of all Vocational grades were Distinction or Distinction*.

JFS managed an Average Points Score of 45.3, slightly down from last year (47.4), but one that still meant the average A-Level grade was A-.

Headteacher David Moody said he was “extremely proud of this year’s cohort who have put in a tremendous effort,” adding: “Every grade has been borne out of a tenacity and focus that makes all grades equal.” There were 16 students who achieved three or more A*s, heralded as “a Herculean feat”.

Moody added: “With nearly 200 students leaving to University and apprenticeships, we look forward to the incredible difference they will make in the world.”

New figures released by the Department for Education in February, based on the 2023 results, revealed that JFS was the top performing state-aided Jewish comprehensive and the only one to reach the A-grade bracket with an average of ‘A’ per exam taken by students, which it matched this year.

Over at Yavneh, 44% of all grades were A*-A, with 21% of all A-Level students getting all A or A* grades, down from 27% last year. Only 10% of Vocational students did not get at least 3 Distinctions.

If you were named ‘Adam’ or ‘Charlie’ at Yavneh this year, you probably did well: scooping an incredible four A* grades were Adam Bannan, Adam Herman, Charlie Cohen, and Charlie Levy. Students with other names also did very well.

Headteacher Spencer Lewis said the students “should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved, as should the teachers who have inspired them… To have 44% of all A-Level grades at A*-A, with 15% at A* is fantastic… I am so proud.”

At Hasmonean High School for Boys, where most of the 82 students will study at yeshiva before heading to university, 17% of students attained A* grades, 41% got A*-A, grades, and 61% gained A*-B grades.

With four A* grades, Josh Fluss (chemistry, maths, further maths, and physics) was a stand-out candidate, but teachers noted that a particular “delight” this year was that “a significant number of students outperformed their target grades”. Headteacher Miriam Langdon said the boys’ “dedication and hard work have truly paid off”.

Across the road at Hasmonean Girls, the 69 candidates did even better than the boys, with 17% getting an A* grade, 52% getting A*-A, and 74% registering A*-B. With four A* grades, there was a deserved special mention for Sherry Katsenelenbogen (biology, maths, physics, and computer science).

Headteacher Katherine Brice said the girls were “to be commended for their hard work and dedication,” adding: “We know that in future years the whole community will benefit from their contribution.”

At King David High School in Manchester, it was a step in the right direction, with 28% of all grades were at A*-A and 57% at A*-B. Four in every five students got their top-choice university place.

The results were an improvement on those from 2023, but the governors said their “priority is to improve the results even further to ensure the school returns to the standards it had a few years ago”.

Given what happened in Israel in October 2023, leaders in Jewish education said this year’s success was achieved against the most difficult of backdrops.

“It has been an exceptionally challenging year for the whole community, and this has undoubtedly impacted on the wellbeing of our students,” said Rabbi David Meyer, chief executive of Partnerships for Jewish Schools (PaJeS).

“It is therefore particularly impressive to see such excellent results. This is a testament to the exceptional efforts of the schools and the resilience and perseverance of the students.”

Across the board, grades were generally higher in 2022, owing to adjusted marking following the pandemic. Last year, King David High School Liverpool topped the charts for Vocational grades among Jewish schools.

As Jewish News went to press, we had yet to receive this year’s results from the fee-paying Immanuel College.