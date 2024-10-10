A Succot feast in the UK’s largest succah

It’ll be a tasty Succot for those heading to dine in the succah at JW3 as hot on the heels of its summer pop up, Hampstead Garden Suburb’s Kasa Bar & Grill (KLBD) is returning for a three-day stint in the kitchens.

You can expect a meaty feast as pretty much all of Kasa’s much-loved dishes will be on offer, including Moroccan cigars, mixed grill, burgers, hummus shawarma and pastilla*, which were new on the menu for Rosh Hashanah and now have a permanent place on the menu. There will also be pita-stuffed favourites such as arayes, falafel, schnitzel and kofte.

There will be seating for 80 people in the succah, the largest one in the UK, which will be erected in the new Dorfman Piazza, but Kasa founder Eric Elbaz points out that there will be an indoor dining option too.

“Our summer pop-up at The Beach at JW3 was hugely popular,” says Eric. “People of all faiths and none came to use the beach so we were serving a wide audience. we were even asked a few times whether the meat was halal!”

Kasa will be open for lunch and dinner midday – 10.30 pm from 20 – 22 October 2024.

Click here to book (walk-ins also welcome)

*meat and fruit-filled pastry parcels