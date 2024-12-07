Activists in court over break-in and £1m damage at Israeli defence firm UK site
Ten others have appeared in court and are due to stand trial next year charged over the same incident.
Eight anti-Israel protesters have appeared in court accused of breaking into an Israel-based defence firm’s site in South Gloucestershire, with sledgehammers and whips in their possession, and causing more than £1 million of damage.
Elbit Systems UK’s site near Patchway, Bristol, was allegedly attacked by members of Palestine Action in the early hours of August 6.
Sean Middlebrough, 32; Aleksandra Herbich, 40; Teuta Hoxha, 28; Julia Brigadirova, 32; Heba Muraisi, 30; Qesser Zuhrah, 19; Zahra Farooque, 24; and Kamran Ahmed, 27, all appeared via video link at the Old Bailey on Friday accused of aggravated burglary and criminal damage.
Around 40 people gathered outside the court building ahead of the hearing, with Palestinian flags dotting the small crowd and a large sign being held up reading: “Advocating for Palestine is not a crime”.
The charges allege the group entered Elbit Systems UK as trespassers, with sledgehammers and whips in their possession, and destroyed or damaged property estimated to be worth more than £1 million.
Hoxha, from East Dulwich, south-east London, and Brigadirova, of Manchester, only face those two counts.
While Middlebrough, of Liverpool; Herbich, of Kensal Rise, north-west London; Zuhrah, of Wembley, north London; Muraisi, of High Barnet, north London; Farooque, of Fulham, south-west London; and Ahmed, of East Ham, east London, have also been charged with violent disorder.
A previous court hearing was told a vehicle was driven into the building’s doors during the protest, and two responding police officers and a security guard were injured.
Ten others have appeared in court and are due to stand trial next year charged over the same incident.
Samuel Corner, 22, of Devon, is charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage and violent disorder.
He is also charged with causing police sergeant Kate Evans grievous bodily harm and Pc Aaron Buxton and Angelo Volente actual bodily harm.
Jordan Devlin, 30, of Stoke Newington, north-east London; Charlotte Head, 28, of Caerleon, Newport, South Wales; Leona Kameo, 28, of Hackney, east London; Fatema Rajwani, 20, of East Mitcham, Merton, south-west London; Zoe Rogers, 20, of Enfield, north London; Hannah Davidson, 51, of Calder Gardens, Edinburgh; Ian Sanders, 45, of Regent Place, Leamington Spa; William Plastow, 33, of High Croft Avenue, Manchester; and Madeline Norman, 29, of Wester Drylaw Drive, Edinburgh, are all charged with aggravated burglary and criminal damage.
The group, apart from Sanders and Plastow, are additionally charged with violent disorder.
The group of 10 defendants are due to appear at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on January 17, and the group of eight will attend the court on the same date for a mention hearing where the two cases are expected to be joined.
The group of eight will enter pleas at a hearing on May 2.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told them on Friday: “The eight of you are before the court for serious matters.
“It looks as if your trial will not take place for many many months.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.