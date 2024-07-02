ADL joins with legal powerhouse to seek compensation for U.S. victims of Oct. 7 massacres
The plaintiffs seek compensation under a 2015 law that is meant to compensate victims of state-sponsored terrorism through criminal penalties and seized assets.
The Anti-Defamation League’s legal team is joining with a top-ranked American legal firm to seek compensation for U.S. victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacres in Israel.
Theirs will be the latest of multiple lawsuits in the United States targeting entities that lawyers say abetted or profited from the atrocities.
The lawsuit filed Monday by the ADL and the Crowell and Moring law firm accuses Iran, Syria and North Korea of abetting the terrorists, who murdered some 1,200 people on Oct. 7 and wounded thousands more in addition to abducting more than 250 people.
The plaintiffs seek compensation under a 2015 law that is meant to compensate victims of state-sponsored terrorism through criminal penalties and seized assets.
“Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of antisemitism and terror — along with Syria and North Korea, they must be held responsible for their roles in the largest antisemitic attack since the Holocaust,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL CEO, said in a press release.
“It’s about finding justice for the victims and their families, and putting all the weight behind this case, because what we’re talking about is the largest and most deadly and systematic attack since the Holocaust,” James Pasch, the lead ADL counsel in the case, said in an interview.
“The world should know who was responsible for providing support for this heinous terrorist attack and hear the stories of the victims and the families of the victims.”
Iran funds and trains Hamas. The terrorist group’s leaders have for decades had close dealings with Syria’s Assad regime. The lawyers say they will produce evidence that those two countries and North Korea provided material support to Hamas in carrying out the Oct. 7 attack.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The 2015 law requires fines levied on state sponsors of terrorism to be streamed into a fund for their victims. The federal government has in recent years directed just a fraction of the money obtained from such fines into the fund.
The lawyers are simultaneously working with a bipartisan slate of lawmakers in both chambers of Congress to pass a law that would tighten that measure to ensure a substantial portion of the monies reach the fund.
The bills’ sponsors include Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Dan Goldman of New York, and Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, all of whom are Jewish. Other sponsors include New York Republican Reps. Mike Lawler and Nicole Malliotakis and Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn.
A source close to the case noted that there should be ample funds available to victims, pointing to $4 billion exacted last November from cryptocurrency fund Binance and its CEO for illegal dealings with Iran and Syria, among others.
The lawsuit is the latest in a number of high-profile attempts to get civil relief in U.S. courts for victims of the attack, applying a number of legal strategies. This case is notable for the inclusion of Crowell and Moring, which is consistently ranked high among top-earning firms, and which employs dozens of former federal government officials.
“Each of the more than 100 plaintiffs in this suit is a U.S. citizen, or the family member of a U.S. citizen, and is therefore eligible to bring suit for the deaths, physical and emotional injuries, and hostage-takings Hamas caused during its barbaric rampage,” the ADL release said.
It quotes Nahar Neta, the son of Adriennne Neta, a U.S. born midwife who was among those murdered on October 7.
“My mom devoted her life to caring for others regardless of race or religious beliefs,” said Neta. “She was a peace and justice seeker who was active in many civilian efforts to bridge the gap between Jews and Arabs in Israel.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.