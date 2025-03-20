ADL withdraws from Israeli antisemitism conference

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has pulled out of Israel’s upcoming International Conference on Combating Antisemitism, citing concerns over some of the far-right European politicians invited to speak.

A spokesperson for the U.S.-based antisemitism watchdog confirmed the decision, stating: “In light of some of the recently announced participants at the Israeli government’s antisemitism conference, (ADL CEO) Jonathan (Greenblatt) decided last week that he would no longer be attending the event, and he notified the Israeli government about the decision after the weekend.”

The conference, scheduled for 26-27 March in Jerusalem, was intended to bring together experts, government officials, and Jewish community leaders to address the surge in antisemitism following 7 October.

However, the inclusion of figures such as Jordan Bardella, leader of France’s National Rally, and Hermann Tertsch, vice president of the European Parliament’s Patriots for Europe group, has led to controversy.

Abe Foxman, former head of the ADL, criticised the Israeli government’s decision to invite these figures, saying it “legitimised” them and made the conference “about the participants rather than antisemitism.”

Other speakers have also withdrawn to avoid sharing a platform with far-right leaders.

Yet, some attendees remain committed. Natan Sharansky, a former Soviet dissident and Israeli politician, cautioned that Israel should be consulting Jewish communities abroad when planning such events.

Yemeni-Swedish pro-Israel influencer Luai Ahmed defended the conference, arguing that criticism of the guest list overlooked the European left’s alliances with Islamist extremists. “Perhaps the absence of European leftist parties has more to do with the fact that large portions of the European left have been cozying up to Islamist fascists, those who dream of killing all Jews and eradicating the only Jewish state?” he wrote on social media.

The conference, organised by Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, reflects a broader shift in Israeli diplomacy, which has seen increasing engagement with far-right parties across Europe.