ADL withdraws from Israeli antisemitism conference
Other speakers have also withdrawn to avoid sharing a platform with far-right leaders
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has pulled out of Israel’s upcoming International Conference on Combating Antisemitism, citing concerns over some of the far-right European politicians invited to speak.
A spokesperson for the U.S.-based antisemitism watchdog confirmed the decision, stating: “In light of some of the recently announced participants at the Israeli government’s antisemitism conference, (ADL CEO) Jonathan (Greenblatt) decided last week that he would no longer be attending the event, and he notified the Israeli government about the decision after the weekend.”
The conference, scheduled for 26-27 March in Jerusalem, was intended to bring together experts, government officials, and Jewish community leaders to address the surge in antisemitism following 7 October.
However, the inclusion of figures such as Jordan Bardella, leader of France’s National Rally, and Hermann Tertsch, vice president of the European Parliament’s Patriots for Europe group, has led to controversy.
Abe Foxman, former head of the ADL, criticised the Israeli government’s decision to invite these figures, saying it “legitimised” them and made the conference “about the participants rather than antisemitism.”
Other speakers have also withdrawn to avoid sharing a platform with far-right leaders.
Yet, some attendees remain committed. Natan Sharansky, a former Soviet dissident and Israeli politician, cautioned that Israel should be consulting Jewish communities abroad when planning such events.
Yemeni-Swedish pro-Israel influencer Luai Ahmed defended the conference, arguing that criticism of the guest list overlooked the European left’s alliances with Islamist extremists. “Perhaps the absence of European leftist parties has more to do with the fact that large portions of the European left have been cozying up to Islamist fascists, those who dream of killing all Jews and eradicating the only Jewish state?” he wrote on social media.
The conference, organised by Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, reflects a broader shift in Israeli diplomacy, which has seen increasing engagement with far-right parties across Europe.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.