Adrien Brody speaks of antisemitism and racism as he picks up best actor Oscar
Two-time Academy Award winner, has won a slew of awards this season for his role playing Hungarian-Jewish architect Laszlo Toth
The Brutalist star Adrien Brody said he was representing “the repercussions of war and systematic oppression, and of antisemitism and racism” as he picked up the best actor gong at the Oscars.
The American actor, 51, who is now a two-time Academy Award winner, has won a slew of awards this season for his role playing Hungarian-Jewish architect Laszlo Toth, who flees from post-war Europe to the US.
As he raced up to the stage to accept the award, the actor did a U-turn, with reports saying he threw what looked to be a piece of chewing gum at his partner Georgina Chapman, which she caught.
In his acceptance speech he said he shares the award with Chapman, the ex-wife of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, and thanked his immigrant parents for giving him the “strength to pursue this dream”.
“If I may just humbly begin by giving thanks for the tremendous outpouring of love that I’ve felt from this world, and every individual that has treated me with respect and appreciation,” he said.
“I feel so fortunate. Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous and certain moments, it is, but the one thing that I’ve gained, having the privilege to come back here, is to have some perspective.
“And no matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away.
“And I think what makes this night most special is the awareness of that and the gratitude that I have to still do the work that I love.”
He added: “I share this with my amazing partner, Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self worth, but my sense of value, and my values, and her beautiful children, Dash and India.
“I know this has been a roller coaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life. And popsie’s coming home a winner.”
The actor then insisted he would not “be egregious” as he asked for the music, signalling him to finish, to stop.
“Please, please, please. I’m wrapping up. I will wrap up,” he said.
“Please turn the music off. I’ve done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief. I will not be egregious, I promise.”
“I have to thank my mum and dad, who are here as well,” he said.
“They’ve just created just such a strong foundation of respect and of kindness and a wonderful spirit, and they’ve given me the strength to pursue this dream.
“I’m here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression, and of antisemitism and racism and of othering and I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world.
“And I believe if the past can teach us anything, it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked.”
After his leading actor Bafta win in February, Brody said The Brutalist was “an opportunity for me to honour my own ancestral struggles” as his grandparents and mother had fled Hungary “in ’56 during the revolution”.
The actor is also known for the adventure film King Kong, as well as Wes Anderson comedies The Darjeeling Limited and The Grand Budapest Hotel.
He became the youngest winner in the leading actor category when he won an Academy Award for Holocaust drama The Pianist in 2003 at the age of 29.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.