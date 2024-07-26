Advertising company removes Paris anti-Israel posters

A viciously anti-Israel poster is being taken down tonight by the Paris teams of JC Decaux, the outdoor marketing company, who have described it as “illegal flyposting” on its sites in the French capital.

The poster, deliberately timed to coincide with the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games, features an empty medal winners’ podium with Israeli flags planted on the gold position and Israel’s name on each of the three spaces. Two missiles flank the podium.

The poster slogan — in English — reads “When it comes to killing for sport, there’s no competition”. It is not known who is responsible for the poster but JC Decaux says it has been put on its sites illegally.

On Twitter/X, the company said: “Our team has removed this poster. This is illegal flyposting and our teams are removing this whenever it is reported to us or identified by our teams. Thank you for your understanding”.