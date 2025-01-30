Agam Berger back in Israel after 482 days in the clutches of Hamas

Agam Berger, an IDF surveillance soldier held hostage by Hamas for 482 days, has returned to Israel.

The has IDF confirmed she crossed back into Israeli territory after being handed over to Israeli special forces by the Red Cross.

She was taken to a facility near the border for medical checks and an emotional reunion with her parents.

Berger was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. Her release sparked scenes of joy at her family’s home, where relatives and friends cheered, sang, and waved Israeli flags.

“This is the happiest moment of my life,” one relative told Channel 12. “Now we can breathe again.”

In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, crowds gathered to celebrate, dancing and singing as they welcomed news of her freedom.

Two further hostages, Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses, are expected to be released in the coming hours. In exchange, Israel will release a larger number of Palestinian security prisoners.

The only civilian women and children still in captivity are Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir. Hamas said in November 2023 that the three had been killed. Israel has not confirmed that allegation, but recently, an Israeli military spokesman said there were “grave concerns for their fate.”

Meanwhile, Hamas terrorist Muhammad Abu Aseed who was filmed kidnapping Naama Levy on October 7, 2023, was killed in an Israeli drone strike some four months ago it has been revealed.

The news of Abu Aseed’s targeting was not permitted for publication until the return of all seven surveillance soldiers kidnapped by the terror group during the October 7 onslaught.

Levy was released by Hamas last week, along with Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Liri Albag.