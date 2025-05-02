AI scammers rewrite Holocaust survivor’s memoir under antisemitic aliases
Fraudsters used AI to replicate and sell fake versions of Renee Salt’s testimony
A 95-year-old Holocaust survivor has condemned fraudsters who used artificial intelligence to rewrite and republish her memoir under fake author names, some laced with anti-Semitic meaning.
Renee Salt, who endured the ghettos, Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen, said she was “outraged” after discovering AI-generated copies of A Mother’s Promise, her recently published life story, were being sold online within days of its February release.
In a statement to Jewish News, Salt said, “They’ve stolen my life story. That is outrageous. I’m pleased and relieved that the counterfeit copies have now been taken down. I don’t understand how they can get away with this. It’s disgusting that this should happen.”
One fake version, titled Renee Salt memoir: A Mother’s Promise, appeared on Amazon, published under the name “Jude Williams”, a pseudonym her co-author, journalist Kate Thompson, told MailOnline had “a blatant anti-Semitic slant”.
“’Jude’ is German for Jew. Under the Nazi regime, Jewish people were forced to wear identifiers such as Star of David armbands or badges with the word ‘Jude’ on it”, Thompson said.
After raising complaints, the fraudulent titles were taken down from Amazon but remained on Goodreads until later intervention. Thompson later spotted a second AI version, From Darkness to Light: The Remarkable Journey of Holocaust Survivor Renee Salt, published by “Penny Pincher”.
“It’s creative leeching,” Thompson said. “To take a Holocaust survivor’s testimony for your own profit is beyond reprehensible. It’s about as low as humanity can go.”
The authentic memoir took 18 months to write and was based on extensive interviews and research across Holocaust sites in Europe.
The Holocaust Educational Trust called the incident “an insidious form of anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial”.
“To see Renee’s painful experience of the Holocaust rewritten by AI under blatantly anti-Semitic pen names is disgusting,” said HET chief executive Karen Pollock. “These fake versions put the integrity of the past at risk.”
Amazon confirmed the titles had been removed and said it had content guidelines in place, adding that it is “constantly evaluating developments” around generative AI.
Salt, who lost her parents and younger sister in the Shoah, spent decades sharing her testimony in schools before deciding to publish her memoir this year.
Pollock added, “We owe it to Renee and other survivors to protect the truth.”
