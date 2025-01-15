AJEX honours JFS cadets at annual awards ceremony

Three students at Europe’s largest Jewish secondary school received AJEX honours at the annual JFS Combined Cadet Force (CCF) awards this week.

The voluntary youth organisation at the Kenton school was approved by the Ministry of Defence in 2019, the first at a Jewish school and the first all-Jewish cadet force since the 1950s.

The main awards were given to Cadet Corporal of Horse, Harry Gordon (most outstanding cadet), Yair Josebashvili (Max Karo Trophy for most improved cadet) and Itamar Mason (most outstanding recruit).

The awards were presented by AJEX trustees Mike Bluestone and Jonathan Kober.

The JFS CCF cadets engage in a wide range of activities designed to foster leadership, discipline, teamwork and personal growth. They participate in military training, including drill practice, fieldcraft, and weapons safety, while also developing leadership skills through planning, decision-making and taking on responsibilities within their units.

Adventure training, such as climbing, kayaking, and trekking, helps build resilience and confidence, while parades and ceremonies, including Remembrance Day events, instil a sense of pride and discipline.

The JFS CCF also integrates Jewish values and practices into its programme, ensuring respect for religious observances like Shabbat and providing kosher food.

Award winner Yair said: “I have been a CCF cadet for almost two years now and it has had such a great impact on me. The staff are always there to support you, and the other cadets are always striving to make the best environment for anyone that joins. The award for most improved cadet of the year is a huge honour. When I march at The AJEX Parade, I feel the connection and the joy of being part of the Jewish and CCF community which I appreciate so much. Thank you, to all the staff, Cadets, the AJEX community and to the entire Jewish community for making me feel like I belong where I am today”.

Harry Gordon said: “It was an honour to receive the award for outstanding cadet. I feel everyone in the CCF has been outstanding in so many ways. It’s been amazing to see how far the JFS CCF has come since I joined in its founding year. I’m proud to have played a part in the amazing growth so many students, staff and adult volunteers have made possible. I want to thank Colonel Martin Newman for creating this award.”

Winner of most outstanding recruit, Itamar Mason: “I have really enjoyed being part of cadets this year and all the activities we do. The award is like a cherry on top for me!”.

There are Combined Cadet Forces (CCFs) in more than 400 secondary schools across the UK, whereby cadet programming is incorporated directly into the curriculum.