AJR commemorates 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz
Six Holocaust survivors and refugees light candles in remembrance of the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis
The Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR) held its annual Holocaust Memorial Day service on Monday, remembering those who were murdered by the Nazis and all those who suffered at the hands of Nazi terror.
The service took place at Belsize Square Synagogue, in north London, was officiated by Rabbi Gabriel Botnik and featured vivid accounts of the Shoah.
HMD 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, which has become a symbol of the horrors of the Holocaust.
It was established in 1940, in the suburbs of Oswiecim, a Polish city that was annexed to the Third Reich by the Nazis. It became the largest of the extermination camps where the ‘Endlösung der Judenfrage’ (the final solution to the Jewish question – the Nazi plan to murder European Jews) was carried out.
Speakers at the service included AJR member, Mindu Hornick who miraculously survived Auschwitz. Mindu’s powerful testimony reflected on one of the darkest chapters of humanity.
She said: “I remember looking back. I couldn’t see my brothers because of the crowds, but I caught sight of my mother. She was wearing a spotted scarf. I was able to wave to her and she waved back. That was the last time we saw her. When we went through that main gate we entered hell. There were watchtowers and machine guns pointed at us, and all along the side there were skeletons just covered in skin on trollies, and men in their striped clothing, walking around dragging these trollies, and others just walking around aimlessly. And there was a terrible smell, and a grey ash falling. We didn’t know what it was, but it felt greasy. What we saw was just unbelievable. It was the vision of hell.”
Six AJR Holocaust survivors and refugees illuminated memorials in a moving candle lighting ceremony and memorial prayer in remembrance of the six million Jewish people murdered by the Nazis and their accomplices.
Association of Jewish Refugees chief executive Michael Newman said: “As the national organisation representing and supporting Holocaust refugees and survivors, the AJR is acutely sensitised to the critical need to perpetuate the history and experiences of our members. Hearing Mindu’s account of the horror of Auschwitz and disseminating the resources we have built, including The Holocaust Testimony UK Portal and 80 Lives/ 80 Objects exhibition, will help combat increased antisemitism and stem Holocaust distortion, as we all look to secure ‘a better future’ for society, the theme of this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day.”
The Holocaust Testimony UK Portal is a collection of collections, an interactive and easy to use archive of those who experienced Nazi oppression that brings together testimonies taken over many years by varied and leading institutions.
The 80 Lives/ 80 Objects exhibition presents 80 artefacts, photographs, documents and everyday items from filmed testimonies of Holocaust survivors and refugees, who settled in the UK.
Guests of honour included The British Envoy for Holocaust and Post Holocaust Issues Lord Pickles and representatives from the German, Austrian and Ukrainian Embassies in London as well as representatives from organisations with which the AJR works closely.
