Akehurst condemns Israel’s ‘outrageous’ decision to ban MPs

One of Labour’s most pro-Israel MPs has described the decision to prevent two “moderate voices” within his party from entering the Jewish state last weekend as “outrageous”.

Luke Akehurst, MP for North Durham, spoke out as MPs from across all political parties have lined up to criticise the decision to deny the parliamentarians Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang access to the West Bank.

Akehurst declared his previous role as director of the We Believe In Israel grassroots campaign group for 13 years prior to becoming an MP, and said:”Part of my job was to lead study tours for British politicians to visit Israel.

“Incidently every single trip I led also visited the West Bank to hear Palestinian perspectives on the conflict.”

He added:”I commend my two honourable friends for wanting to visit the region and see the situation for themselves.

“We probably disagree on aspects of the conflict, but they are moderate voices who support a two state solution.

“I think it is outrageous that they were detained and not allowed entry.”

Akehurst said anything that hinders politicians ability to reach an “informed view is to be deplored.”

Responding Middle East minister Hamish Falconer said Akehurst’s “friendship” for Israel is well known “and his remarks have real force – I agree with them.”

Shouts of “shame” were heard in the Commons as Falconer said: “It is my understanding that this is the first time a British MP has been barred from entering Israel.”

He added: “That decision appears to have been taken on the basis of comments made in this chamber.

“It is no way to treat democratically-elected representatives of a close partner nation.

“We have made this clear at the highest levels in Israel.”

Falconer told an angry Commons that the two Labour MPs were given clearance to enter last Saturday “so it was known to the Israeli Government before they arrived at the airport that they would be traveling.”

He said it with surprise he therefore received a call on Saturday informing him that the MPs had been detained and refused entry into Israel.

During Monday’s Urgent Question, Falconer said he hoped to hear Tory leader Kemi Badenoch respond to his statement, but she and the rest of her front bench stayed away from the Commons.

Tory shadow Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton was criticised as she said British nationals visiting Israel travel “at their own risk” and asked what the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) would do if Labour MPs Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang were arrested in Israel.

She told MPs: “When the Conservatives were in government we were able to have candid and honest conversations with the Government of Israel on all issues because of the mutual trust and respect in our relations.

“It is only by maintaining that trust and respect that Britain can bring influence to bear on issues that really matter for peace and security in the Middle East.”

She added: “The minister will be aware of his own FCDO advice on entry to Israel, but for the benefit of the House, it states ‘the Israeli authorities decide if you can enter Israel, some visitors may face longer searches and questioning, including those who are considered to have publicly criticised the State of Israel’.

“Does the minister accept that British nationals visiting Israel, a country that is at war, should be aware of those requirements and consider them carefully before making decisions to travel and that they therefore travel to Israel at their own risk?”

Falconer later called on Tory leader Badenoch to apologise for her comments over the weekend about the two Labour MPs.

He said: “I had hoped that (shadow Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton) might come to the dispatch box in order to withdraw the comments of the leader of the Opposition.”

He added: “I remain none the wiser from her comments, what the position of the Conservative Party is about the detention of British MPs overnight, despite having clearance to enter and their return. There are many on your benches, and I can see one of them now who have been on such delegations.”

Former Tory minister Kit Malthouse said it was “deeply alarming” for two Labour MPs to be denied entry to Israel, adding in the Commons: “It’ll be helpful for parliamentarians if in (Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer’s) discussions with the Israeli government, if he could ask them for a comprehensive list of MPs who will not be permitted to travel to Israel here on in so we can get a sense of the scale of their objection to what we say in this House.

“And secondly, will the Government still be entertaining high level military delegations from Israel in its own premises?”

Bob Blackman, another pro-Israel Conservative MP, said he wished to express “sympathies” to the two Labour MPs in question, although he stressed Israel had a right to prevent those who call for boycotts from entering.

For the Liberal Democrats, Vikki Slade said she was concerned Israel was resorting to tactics aimed at preventing ministers from condemning Israel more strongly.

When the two MPs who had been denied entry spoke in the Commons Labour MP for Sheffield Central, Mohamed said: “It’s been a challenging few days.”

She added: “No state, however powerful, should be beyond criticism. I desperately want to see a two-state solution, and I hope the minister will be able to work with his counterparts in Israel to prevent this happening again, so that we can continue to act in good faith to shed light on what is happening.”

Yang told the Commons she had been “inundated with support”, adding: “This outpouring of support has come from all parts of the House, it has united us as British parliamentarians, who stand together against this unprecedented treatment of our fellow MPs.

“And since I came to this place, the war in Gaza and the violence from the West Bank has remained one of the top issues my constituents write to me about. Residents have shared with me their longing for peace, and it was on their behalf that I joined this delegation.”

The Earley and Woodley MP added: “Before going to the West Bank, I understood the risks of travelling to a region where violence is all too common. I did not, however, anticipate the risks of detention and deportation from a British ally.”

Liberal Democrat former minister Alistair Carmichael, who chairs the Council for Arab-British Understanding (Caabu) which helped organise the delegation, said: “The attack on the honourable members is an attack on us all.”

Conservative former minister Sir Desmond Swayne said: “That Israel has foregone the opportunity to engage with two of its trenchant critics more fool them, isn’t it?”

Tory MP Jon Glen praised Labour colleague Yang, having got to know here on the Treasury select committee saying Israel’s actions were “counterproductive.”

Falconer repeatedly stressed Israel remains a “partner, an ally” but the UK is “surprised” at the actions taken at the weekend.