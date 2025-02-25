Albert Einstein letter offering emigration advice to be auctioned
Bids for the note to German-Jewish woman hoping to escape Nazi persecution starts at £3,900
A poignant 1938 letter penned by Albert Einstein, offering advice to a Jewish woman seeking to flee Europe to the United States, will be auctioned on Thursday.
The typed letter, signed “A. Einstein,” is addressed to Mignon Lion, a young German-Jewish woman in France hoping to escape Nazi persecution. Lion, whose mother’s maiden name was Einstein, may have been distantly related to the famed physicist. While Lion and her fiancé eventually relocated to Brazil, her mother tragically perished in Auschwitz in 1945. Her father survived the war and died in New York City in 1964.
Dated May 26, 1938, on his personal Princeton stationery, Einstein’s letter provides a realistic assessment of employment prospects in the U.S. He cautions Lion about the difficulty of finding specialised intellectual work, while suggesting possibilities such as domestic service, nursery school teaching, nursing, and handicrafts.
He stresses the importance of her fiancé acquiring a viable trade. Einstein also regretfully declines Lion’s request for an affidavit, explaining he had already written too many.
This letter offers a glimpse into Einstein’s tireless efforts to assist vulnerable Jews fleeing Europe during this period. While unable to provide direct assistance in this instance, his response demonstrates his concern and willingness to offer practical guidance.
The single-page letter, written in German, measures 8.375″ x 11″ and is accompanied by its original envelope, postmarked Princeton, New Jersey, May 26, 1938.
Bidding for the letter begins at £3,900.
Click here for more information.
