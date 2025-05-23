Aliyah Day: community event on 8 June for those considering move

A free one-day event for those considering making aliyah takes place in north London on Sunday 8 June.

‘Explore Your Future in Israel at Aliyah Day’ promises information, ideas and inspiration for individuals and families thinking about moving to Israel.

On the day, experts, recent Olim, and community leaders will provide guidance on everything from immigration processes and career opportunities to education, housing, and life in Israeli communities.

Whether you’re just beginning to think about Aliyah or already planning your move, the event offers practical advice and emotional support to help you move forward with confidence.