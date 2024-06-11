‘All passengers’ on El Al flight from Tel Aviv detained on arrival at Heathrow

Passengers arriving at Heathrow Airport on an El Al flight from Tel Aviv were forced into a room and searched after an official spotted a man with an Israel flag, it has been alleged.

UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) have written to the airport asking for an urgent investigation into this ‘extremely worrying incident’ which took place, after being contacted by a retired solicitor who was on the flight on Sunday night.

‘Singling out Jews from the rest of the passengers to go into a different place to be searched is not a good look,’ says Caroline Turner, director of UKLFI. ‘For the Jewish passengers it was reminiscent of the darkest days of the Holocaust.’

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A letter, written by UKLFI to Heathrow’s chief executive officer Thomas Woldbye says: ‘The passenger felt victimised and harassed as a Jewish person and subjected to this degrading treatment simply because she was Jewish.’

The letter describes how there was no incident until all the passengers from the Tel Aviv flight reached the ‘Nothing to Declare’ channel in customs at around 10.30pm.

Quoting the complainant, the letter continues: ‘We were walking through the exit when a customs official appeared and asked a man in front of me what he had on his suitcase. The man replied an Israeli flag. Immediately the customs official started shouting, ‘Everyone on the Israeli flight, go to the room on the left.’ One traveller said, ‘why us? We are walking through with passengers coming off a flight from Doha.’

‘The official didn’t reply. Another traveller said, ‘We are Jewish, why are you doing this to us?’ The official said, ‘I am a customs officer and I can do whatever I want.’’

The customs official started shouting, ‘Everyone on the Israeli flight, go to the room on the left.’ One traveller said, ‘why us?

The passenger told the legal charity: ‘It was a horrible feeling to be shunted into another room. There were two officers in the hallways – one man and one woman. The woman also said, ‘We can do what we want.’

In the room the families, which included young children, were told to put their luggage through a machine and were then allowed to leave.

The incident follows a separate occasion at Manchester Airport where two Nova survivors were forced into a room and questioned after a customs officials saw they were Israeli.

There was also anger at Heathrow airport when signs were put up in Terminal 5 asking for passengers who had been in ‘Israel/ Palestinian territories’ to get in contact with the police saying ‘if you have witnessed or been a victim of terrorism, war crimes or crimes against humanity.’

Ms Turner added: ‘The customs officers behaved in a blatantly discriminatory manner when they separated out Jews and Israelis for this treatment. We will be writing to HMRC to ask them to investigate the behaviour of their customs officers.’

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

The Jewish News can reveal this is not the first time this has happened after a flight from Israel.

Journalist Shirit Gal Kedar, 52, an Israeli journalist who lives in London, went through an almost identical incident in February.

‘We were on the night flight and as we were walking through customs with our luggage somebody stopped all the passengers from the Tel Aviv flight. There quickly became a big queue of people. They then moved us into a big room with scanning machines and started opening our luggage.

‘This had never happened before and it was just really weird. People felt uneasy and when they were asked why this was happening nobody was explained.

‘It was a full flight and it quickly became clear they couldn’t cope with all of us – the room was really full and so they eventually said, ‘ok everyone can go now’.

‘As we left the room we all looked at each other and were really shocked. We were asking each other, ‘what just happened?’ Now we realise that we aren’t the only people this must have happened to.’