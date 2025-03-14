Alleged neo-Nazi youth accused of synagogues attack plan to face trial next year
The 15-year-old boy, from Northumberland, is charged with engaging in conduct in preparation for committing acts of terrorism
An alleged neo-Nazi youth accused of planning a terrorist attack on synagogues faces a trial next year.
The 15-year-old boy, from Northumberland, is charged with engaging in conduct in preparation for committing acts of terrorism, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
It is alleged he began to discuss planning a terrorist attack with an unidentified individual earlier this year.
He acquired equipment and weapons including a crossbow that were purchased online in 2024 and had downloaded extremist manuals, it is claimed.
Among items allegedly found at his home were nails tied together with duct tape, a life-size skeleton covered in body armour, and Nazi memorabilia.
The boy is also charged with one count of membership of a proscribed organisation, contrary to Section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
The Base, an extreme right-wing white supremacist group, was proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the Home Office in July 2021.
The teenager was arrested as part of a pre-planned, intelligence-led operation on Thursday February 20.
On Friday, he appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.
He spoke to confirm his identity by video-link from HMP Wetherby in West Yorkshire.
Prosecutor Birgitte Hagem told the court the charges relate to alleged plans to attack local synagogues and a phone mast.
A provisional trial was set for January 13 at Leeds Crown Court, with a plea hearing on July 18 this year at the Old Bailey.
The defendant, who cannot be identified because of his age, was remanded back into custody.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.