Alleged neo-Nazi youth accused of synagogues attack plan to face trial next year

An alleged neo-Nazi youth accused of planning a terrorist attack on synagogues faces a trial next year.

The 15-year-old boy, from Northumberland, is charged with engaging in conduct in preparation for committing acts of terrorism, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

It is alleged he began to discuss planning a terrorist attack with an unidentified individual earlier this year.

He acquired equipment and weapons including a crossbow that were purchased online in 2024 and had downloaded extremist manuals, it is claimed.

Among items allegedly found at his home were nails tied together with duct tape, a life-size skeleton covered in body armour, and Nazi memorabilia.

The boy is also charged with one count of membership of a proscribed organisation, contrary to Section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The Base, an extreme right-wing white supremacist group, was proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the Home Office in July 2021.

The teenager was arrested as part of a pre-planned, intelligence-led operation on Thursday February 20.

On Friday, he appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.

He spoke to confirm his identity by video-link from HMP Wetherby in West Yorkshire.

Prosecutor Birgitte Hagem told the court the charges relate to alleged plans to attack local synagogues and a phone mast.

A provisional trial was set for January 13 at Leeds Crown Court, with a plea hearing on July 18 this year at the Old Bailey.

The defendant, who cannot be identified because of his age, was remanded back into custody.