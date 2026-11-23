Amazon has signed an agreement to buy Israeli-founded startup Decart’s AI optimisation technology in a deal reportedly worth about $7.5 billion.

Monday’s announcement follows months of negotiations and speculation as reported in Jewish News last month. Amazon has not disclosed financial terms, and completion remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance.

Founded in 2023, Decart’s co-founders include Israeli entrepreneurs Dean Leitersdorf and Moshe Shalev, former colleagues in Israel’s Unit 8200 intelligence division. Dean’s brother Orian Leitersdorf is also a co-founder. All three will join Amazon alongside their team of AI researchers and engineers.

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The transaction covers the proprietary technology behind the Decart Optimisation Stack, known as DOS. The software helps AI developers get more performance from computing hardware, making the training and running of models faster and less expensive.

It works across Nvidia processors, Amazon’s Trainium chips and Google’s TPUs, addressing a growing commercial challenge as demand for AI places increasing pressure on computing capacity.

Peter DeSantis, Amazon’s senior vice-president of foundational AI models, custom silicon and quantum computing, said: “Every leap forward in AI starts with getting more out of every chip.”

Recalling Amazon’s early work with Decart, he added: “We knew they were the kind of technologically fearless team who would help us push it even further.”

The companies began working together in 2025, with Decart helping improve performance on its Trainium chips. The technology will support Amazon’s investment in custom silicon and help customers train and run AI models faster and at lower cost.

Dean Leitersdorf, Decart’s co-founder and chief executive, said: “Joining Amazon gives our team the scale, the customers, and the infrastructure to pursue that mission faster than we could on our own.

“We’re looking forward to exploring what we can build together.”

Alongside its infrastructure technology, Decart develops Lucy, which can transform video as it plays, and Oasis, which generates interactive simulated environments. The company has described applications ranging from live advertising and virtual clothing try-ons to robotics simulations.

In May, Decart raised $300m at a valuation of about $4bn in a round led by Radical Ventures, with Nvidia joining as an investor. The approximately $7.5bn transaction value was reported by Bloomberg and cited by Reuters.

The agreement also builds on Amazon’s longstanding connections to Israel’s technology sector. According to reports, the transaction is being led through Annapurna Labs, the Israeli-founded chip developer Amazon acquired in 2015, which became central to its custom chip operations.

Anthropic, the company behind Claude and founded by Jewish siblings Daniela and Dario Amodei, had also reportedly been in the running to buy Decart, but decided against proceeding.

Amazon’s signed agreement now moves the transaction beyond the takeover speculation, with Decart’s founders and technology set to strengthen its AI computing operation once the deal completes.