Amazon removes senior vice president’s video over controversial necklace

Amazon has taken down a video featuring one of its senior vice presidents delivering a speech while wearing a necklace in the shape of the map of Israel with the Palestinian flag over it.

Dr Ruba Borno, a senior vice president for Amazon Web Services (AVS), wore the controversial piece of jewellery in a promotional film for the company’s re:Invent conference.

An Amazon spokesperson told Jewish News: “The video shot was not meant to be a political statement, but we’ve taken down the video and will repost a new one in the coming days.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Amazon employee Alexander Trupanov is currently among 101 hostages held hostage in Gaza after being abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz.