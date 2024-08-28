Ambulance funded by British donors helped rescue Bedouin hostage

The Bedouin hostage rescued by the IDF on Tuesday was transferred to hospital in an ambulance fundraised by Magen David Adom UK supporters.

Six years ago, a group of 20 from across the UK walked more than 70 kilometres across Israel to raise £100k for the country’s medical emergency service, buying an MICU, or mobile intensive care unit.

It was this vehicle that transported 52-year-old father of 11, Qaid Farhan Alkadi to Soroka Medical Centre following his rescue from a tunnel in Khan Yunis after 326 days in captivity.

Daniel Burger, chief executive, MDA UK told Jewish News: “I’m immensely proud to see that one of the MDA ambulances donated by the 2018 trekkers was used to transfer Qaid Farhan Alkadi to hospital. It’s amazing to see the positive news that another hostage was rescued.

“Unfortunately there are still too many hostages remaining in captivity in Gaza and we call as ever for the unequivocal release of all hostages. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the families and loved ones during this still difficult time as we demand their release and an end to their suffering.”

Trekker Robert Ordever from Hertfordshire said: “When we raised money for the intensive care ambulance, we knew that it would be vital in saving lives. To see it being used to evacuate a hostage and provide him medical care, is extremely rewarding. To see that hostage being an Israeli Muslim, speaks volumes. I’m sure every trekker is extremely proud this morning and we all hope and pray for all of the hostages to be returned to safety.”

Fellow trekker James Ansher from north west London said: “Being part of raising the money for the MICU was special in itself but knowing that “our” ambulance played even this small part on getting Qaid Farhan Alkadi back to his family really hits home how we are connected to Israel and all of its people. We all hope that the remaining hostages come home soon.”

Two-time MDA trekker Emma Brown told Jewish News: “I was always incredibly proud of what we achieved on our trek. Knowing that there is an ambulance in Israel that was funded by our efforts and donations and receiving the news yesterday that our ambulance transported Qaid Farhan Alkadi to hospital after his rescue takes that feeling of pride to another level. Am Yisrael Chai.”

Trekker Lindsey Habib added: “I was overjoyed to hear that not only Farhan Al Qadi, who had been held hostage by Hamas for so long, was rescued by the incredible IDF, but also that the MDA MICU Team, Negev 179 was involved in transporting him and ensuring his safe arrival to hospital. He was transferred in the ambulance that was bought with the money that we raised on our trek (you can see our group name on the side of the ambulance). It may have been a few years ago, but well done to all the MDA Trekkies 2018 – am so proud of us all . Hoping and praying for the safe return of all the hostages as soon as possible.”