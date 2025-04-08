Ambulance hero Norman Rosenbaum dies at 90

Norman Rosenbaum, a retired surgeon whose donated ambulances for Israel’s emergency service helped save an estimated 132,000 lives, has died aged 90.

A long-standing member of Cockfosters and North Southgate Synagogue, Rosenbaum crowdfunded 16 ambulances for Magen David Adom (MDA) UK over two decades, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds and mobilising a dedicated donor base in north London.

Figures published in 2019 revealed that 12 of those vehicles alone had responded to more than 75,000 emergency incidents, including 46 terror-related calls, 2,760 involving children and 997 births. One ambulance, funded by Jewish News and Cockfosters Synagogue in 2010, went on to attend over 10,000 calls.

MDA UK now estimates that the vehicles donated thanks to Rosenbaum’s efforts have helped save approximately 132,000 lives.

In 2021, Rosenbaum was appointed Honorary Manager of Magen David Adom in Israel and vice president of its UK branch. That same year, he and his wife Eve dedicated their most recent vehicle at Sopwell House in Hertfordshire, named in honour of Prince William.

Paying tribute, MDA UK Chief Executive Daniel Burger said: “Magen David Adom UK mourns the loss of Norman Rosenbaum, an exceptional individual who taught me personally so much about chesed and tzedakah and has saved countless lives through the crowdfunding of 16 vehicles over his time with Magen David Adom UK.

“It was an honour to see him win the Jewish News award all those years back and then hand it over to the next generation. Norman is the absolute essence of a mensch and he will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him.”

At Jewish News’ Night of Heroes Awards, Rosenbaum was named a finalist but gave his accolade to fellow nominee Kerry Rosenfeld, who had raised £7 million for Duchenne muscular dystrophy research.

He was also honoured with MDA Israel’s Humanitarian of the Year award and received the UK Prime Minister’s Points of Light award in 2018.

Rabbi Yisroel Fine, who served Cockfosters and North Southgate Synagogue for 27 years, described Rosenbaum as “a great admirer and a close friend”.

“Mr Rosenbaum was an exemplary honorary officer of my congregation and has been at the forefront of many initiatives in our community’s life for over 50 years,” he said.

“His outstanding quality was one of compassion. Whether raising money for ambulances, supporting the vulnerable, or carrying out sacred burial work, Norman acted with relentless devotion.

“In my fifty-year career as a rabbi, there are very few individuals I’ve encountered who so fully embodied the ideals of Jewish communal responsibility and compassion for others.”

Cockfosters and North Southgate Synagogue also paid tribute, calling Rosenbaum “a man of quiet determination and extraordinary impact”.

“Norman embodied the very best of our community – humble, devoted, and deeply committed to making a tangible difference,” said

Daniel Anderson, chair of CNSS. “His legacy will live on not only in the ambulances that bear his name but in the countless lives he helped save through his relentless generosity and overwhelming passion.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his memory be a blessing, and his name an enduring inspiration for others.”

To mark his 90th birthday, a decommissioned ambulance was placed outside his home, and a new first responder vehicle was dedicated in honour of him by his family.