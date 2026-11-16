Amnesty urges directors to bring ‘major donors’ to event honouring Francesca Albanese

Amnesty International is reportedly planning to honour the notorious UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese at a secret gala in Paris in December, with a senior official in its French branch urging national directors to bring “major donors” to the event so as to “generate more support” the organisation.

As reported by The Telegraph, it is understood that Amnesty plans to give its Ambassador of Conscience award to Albanese, who has served as the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories since 2022. Albanese is well known for regular, highly provocative statements on Israel, and has been accused of repeatedly engaging in Holocaust inversion in her reports, with the World Jewish Congress describing these as “not only deeply offensive, but a gross distortion of history.” In 2023, in response to French President Emmanuel Macron describing the 7 October attacks as “the largest antisemitic massacre of our century”, Albanese said “the victims of the October 7 massacre were killed not because of their Judaism, but in response to Israeli oppression”.

Reportedly, Amnesty International also plans to honour the actor Javier Bardem at the same ceremony, which is to be held at a secret venue in Paris on 7 December. A vehement critic of Israel, Bardem received condemnation in August after sharing social media content suggesting that Israel may have played a role in engineering a crisis for Spain where tens of thousands of Moroccans entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

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The leaked e-mail published by The Telegraph, believed to be from Amnesty France’s executive director, said that this year’s honourees would be recognised for having “spoken out about the genocide in Gaza”. The e-mail went on to say the ceremony would “generate more support for Amnesty, notably by reaching out to numbers of major donors or people who could become so”. National directors were urged to attend and to “work on bringing with you one or two of your major donors to secure support for our collective work”.

In September, Albanese apologised after making false claims about Jews and antisemitism during the Holocaust, including the incorrect assertion Jews in Nazi concentration camps had been called “Muslims”, an apparent misunderstanding of the German term “Muselmann”. She also attempted to suggest that antisemitism was a word that described the hatred of “Semites” in general, rather than specifically Jews.

In response, a spokesperson for the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial said: “Francesca Albanese ventures into obvious and dangerous historical revisionism with her attempt to recast the Nazi persecution and murder of Jews as merely part of a broader hatred of the ‘non-white’, non-European or ‘non-Christian.’

“Her portrayal of the history of modern antisemitism – and of the term itself is deeply flawed. The term ‘antisemitism’ emerged in the mid-19th century as a term for ‘Jew-hatred’ and referred specifically to hostility toward Jews.”

The museum also said that Albanese’s use of the term ‘Muselmann’ is also historically inaccurate. ‘Muselmann’ was not a term specifically for Jews, and it does not prove that Nazi antisemitism connected Jews and Muslims.

“The term developed among the concentration camp inmates, not the Nazis, to describe prisoners, Jews and non-Jews, who were near death and appeared as walking skeletons.

“By misusing this term as evidence of a racial category, Albanese fundamentally distorts its historical meaning. The Nazis targeted and systematically murdered Jews because they were Jewish, as defined through Nazi ideology.”

Perhaps Albanese’s most notorious comment came in 2014, where she described “America and Europe, one of them subjugated by the Jewish lobby, and the other by the sense of guilt about the Holocaust.”

Last year, the United States announced that it would impose sanctions on Albanese, accusing her of a “campaign of political and economic warfare against Israel and the United States.”

In response to the report of Amnesty’s plans, Hillel Neuer, Director of the UN Watch organisation, said “Amnesty’s top award once went to Václav Havel. Now they honour a UN official who calls to stop arming Ukraine, who mocked Venezuela’s Nobel Peace laureate María Corina Machado as an “election loser,” and who shared Iran’s claim that the CIA carried out the Charlie Hebdo massacre.”

An Amnesty International spokesman told the Telegraph: “Amnesty International supports the independent work of UN special procedures, including the mandate of the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, Francesca Albanese.

“We stand with all those who face threats, intimidation, smear campaigns or unfounded attacks for documenting human-rights violations, seeking justice for victims, and working to prevent and end atrocity crimes.

“Attempts to discredit or silence those carrying out legitimate human-rights work undermine accountability and the protection of human rights.

“Amnesty International takes allegations of antisemitism very seriously. Antisemitism is antithetical to human rights and has no place within our organisation.”

Amnesty International went on to tell the Telegraph: “Regarding the question about Amnesty’s Ambassador of Conscience award, we are only able to comment on events that have been formally communicated through Amnesty’s official channels.”

In 2015, Amnesty’s UK branch voted against a motion calling on its members to “campaign against antisemitism in the UK and lobby the government to tackle the rise in attacks”, with the group having recently passed a similar resolution against Islamophobia. The antisemitism motion was the only one rejected by Amnesty UK members at that year’s annual conference.