“An army fights on its stomach”: The grassroots kitchen movement feeding Israel’s frontline

A volunteer kitchen movement born in the chaos of 7 October is now serving food – and morale – to Israeli soldiers across multiple war fronts.

Revital’s Hamal, which began as a WhatsApp group of home cooks, has grown into a 1,870-strong network preparing and delivering thousands of hot meals, sandwiches, and care packages daily to troops stationed in Gaza, the north, and beyond.

The initiative relies entirely on volunteers – secular and religious, right-wing and left-wing, Israeli and international – united by one goal: bringing soldiers a “touch of home.”

Among the volunteers is Susan Coller, a British supporter and former professional fundraiser who recently joined the project while in Israel.

“One felt helpless – but you can help,” Coller told Jewish News. “By preparing these little pockets of love and helping with the food, you’re expressing solidarity, support and love. That’s powerful.”

From schnitzel challah and “Pots of Love” to Shabbat dinners and sweet treats in “Boxes of Joy,” every delivery is handmade, packed, and sent with a personal message, often from diaspora supporters, including children.

“No salaries. No offices. Just me – you – us,” reads their mission statement. “Our soldiers need what only we can give: a touch of home. Unwavering support.”

Revital’s Hamal has already raised £34,000 towards its £157,000 goal. Supporters are being urged to donate, share their volunteering stories, and encourage community-wide involvement.

As Israel continues to face threats on multiple fronts, volunteers say their work is about more than food – it’s a show of unity, resilience, and love.

