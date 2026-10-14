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Anne Frank Trust launches young professionals network to fight prejudice and antisemitism

Initiative comes ahead of the 80th anniversary of the publication of Anne Frank's diary

By Michelle Rosenberg October 14, 2026, 3:52 pm Edit
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Anne Frank Trust Impact Network. Pic: Courtesy
Anne Frank Trust Impact Network. Pic: Courtesy

The Anne Frank Trust has launched a committee of young professionals to build a community around the charity’s education work.

The Impact Network aims to bring together volunteers, typically in their 20s and 30s, committed to challenging prejudice and creating a more inclusive society.

Through networking, fundraising and awareness-raising events, members will look to introduce new supporters to the Trust and act as champions for its mission; they  will also be offered the chance to visit schools and see the Trust’s education programmes first-hand.

According to its 2026 Impact Report, 89.9% of young people who completed the charity’s core programme had a better understanding of antisemitism, and more than 90% reported improved attitudes towards people who are different from themselves.

Committee chair Carla Galkoff said, “The Anne Frank Trust’s commitment to challenging discrimination through anti-prejudice and Holocaust education is both inspiring and, at this moment, more important than ever.

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“We must ensure the stories of Holocaust survivors continue to be heard and that the lessons of the devastating consequences of prejudice, discrimination and hatred are not lost with them. Our aim is not simply to remember the past, but to inspire others to learn from it and help build a future where prejudice has no place.”

The charity’s chief executive, Dan Green said, “The Anne Frank Trust Impact Network brings fresh energy and new voices to our mission. As we approach the 80th anniversary of the publication of Anne’s diary, we are very grateful to Carla and the committee for giving their time and talent to help us reach more young people with this essential work.”

The committee launch comes ahead of the 80th anniversary of the publication (in Dutch) of Anne Frank’s diary (June 25, 1947).

The Trust is the official UK partner of the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, and Her Majesty The Queen is their Royal Patron. In the last academic year, its programmes, online and in person reached more than 137,000 young people across more than 1000 schools and education settings.

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