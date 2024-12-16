Anti-Israel MPs to call for arms embargo outside parliament
Westminister Hall will stage debate on petions calling for arms embargo and immediate recognition of Palestine
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Anti-Israel MPs – including Zarah Sultana, who represents Coventry South as an independent, Jeremy Corbyn and others in his own loose coalition of pro-Gaza MPs – are expected to display a “Stop Arming Israel” banner outside Parliament to show their support for imposing an arms embargo on Israel.
Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters are also expected to congregate outside parliament ahead of a debate on Monday afternoon calling for the immediate revocation of all arms export licenses to Israel.
The hardline anti-Israel Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has asked supporters to descend on Westminster as MPs debate two petitions relating to Israel and Palestine.
But both debates take place in Westminster Hall, and not in the Commons, meaning MPs will not vote on the request of the petitions at the end of the debate.
Instead, the aim is to give MPs an opportunity to discuss the issues raised by a petition, and get a response from the Government.
Liberal Democrats Roz Savage MP, a member of the Petitions Committee, has been asked by the Committee to open the debate.
MPs from all parties can take part, and the Government will send a minister to respond.
A petition calling for an arms embargo has more than 107,000 signatures and states: “The UK is complicit in arming Israel, and many regard Israel to be committing war crimes.”
It adds:”“Arms that have been partly manufactured in the UK appear to be being used in the current military action in Gaza.”
The petition concludes: “We believe the UK Government is on the wrong side of history, and must stop the sale of arms to Israel.”In response to the petition, provided on 5 March 2024, the Government said: “HM Government takes its export control responsibilities very seriously and rigorously assesses every application on a case-by-case basis against the Strategic Export Licensing Criteria.”
A petition on Palestinian state recognition which has more than 283,000 signatures, states: “We believe that the Government needs to recognise the state of Palestine immediately. Otherwise we don’t think they can legitimately say they back a two-state solution.”
In its response to the petition, provided on 27 February 2024, the Government said: “We must give Palestinians a credible political pathway and irreversible momentum towards the establishment of Palestine. We will recognise a Palestinian State when most conducive to the peace process.”
