Anti-Israel protesters disrupt Rachel Reeves conference speech

Rachel Reeves’ speech at Labour Party conference has been interrupted after a pro-Palestine protester was heard shouting “we are still selling arms to Israel” .

The Chancellor of the Exchequer was just ten minutes into her speech but was forced into a pause from delivering her keynote address.

The hecker, and another man with a flag were forcibly removed from the hall.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Security scuffled with the main agitator, who belonged to the group Climate Resistance, before removing him.

Reeves, to loud cheers from delegates in the hall, declared Labour is “not a party of protest”.

She added: “This is a changed Labour Party.

“A Labour Party that represents working people, not a party of protest.”

The Climate Resistance group claimed responsibility for the disruption to the Chancellor’s speech.

The group said a banner was unfurled reading: “Still backing polluters, still arming Israel – we voted for change”.

Last year Keir Starmer was doused in glitter by a demonstrator who made it onto the stage before being hauled away by security.