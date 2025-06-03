Anti-Israel trio Kneecap’s Glastonbury appearance confirmed despite terror charge

Anti-Israel rap trio Kneecap’s appearance at the Glastonbury Festival later this month has been confirmed, despite one of its members facing a terror charge.

Communal organisations including the Board of Deputies have called for Glastonbury chiefs to cancel their appearance after footage emerged of them saying “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

The group’s Liam Óg was later charged with a terrorism offence, with the Metropolitan Police saying he aroused “reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation”. He is due to appear in court on 18 June.

House of Commons leader and cabinet minister Lucy Powell has alsol said in parliament: “I’m sure that no-one in this House would want to see them playing at Glastonbury”.

But announcing the full line-up on Tuesday, Glastonbury confirmed Kneecap would appear on the West Holts stage at 4pm on the Saturday of the festival.

The group have already been axed from several other UK dates including Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival, but an appearance at London’s Wide Awake festival went ahead.

A number of music agents and Jewish lawyers have written to Glastonbury founder Emily Eavis and two of the festival’s organisers to urge them to cancel Kneecap’s planned performance.