Apples, honey and essential ‘holding back the years’ beauty

Rosh Hashanah is only two days, but the scent that suits it best will last much longer. The moment I spotted the Ellis Brooklyn apple and honey fragrance duo, I was curious. Surely these are perfumes of the faith, I thought, and dug deeper.

It turns out there is no Ellis Brooklyn, but there is a Bee Shapiro, the Taiwanese-born former New York Times beauty columnist who founded the fragrance house and is married to an Israeli. Bee has spoken about her Israeli mother-in-law, Israel trips and two daughters speaking Hebrew. And the brand name? Ellis is her oldest daughter and Brooklyn is where they live. So in the spirit of Shana Tova, try APPLE LOVE, a collab of red apple, peach skin, plum blossom and vanilla, and BEE, a honey, dark rum, cinnamon, vanilla and cocoa blend. spacenk.com

Handbag alert: My favourite fragrance, Miller Harris, has slipped some of its best-loved eau de parfums into sleek 10ml pocket editions for late summer holidays (£25–£30 each) or pick any three for £70 complete with a drawstring pochette. millerharris.com

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Simply Red’s Holding Back the Years is a good anthem for the beauty industry. I was humming it while looking in the mirror and considering using a bulldog clip to ‘hold back the years’. Too painful and with no budget for surgery, I’ve opted instead for some new products for the new year: ChitoCare Anti-Aging Repair Serum (£139) is from Iceland and impressive. It uses marine chitosan with hyaluronic acid and 14 women aged 50 to 70 using the serum for six weeks saw a 22 percent increase in firmness. chitocare.co.uk/en-gb

Biome+ Cloud Crème and Dew Bright Serumappeal to my new year resolution: to glow and look as though I’ve slept for eight hours when I haven’t. Pricey at £86 but it has lots of endorsements. imageskincare.co.uk

I’ve never been to Iceland but evidently all the clean, cold air is good for the skin and they are getting into beauty, with Blue Lagoon leading the way. They are the creators of Cleansing Balm, powered by their BL+ COMPLEX™, which contains bioactives that nourish skin, lashes and brows. It turns into a silky oil that dissolves make-up and impurities, leaving skin soft and refreshed. So much more glamorous than Imperial Leather and a flannel – my nana’s way – but she did have lovely skin. uk.skinscience.bluelagoon.com

The neck is my biggest issue and the late Diane Keaton – who died last year and I loved so much – taught me the value of rollnecks and scarves when it comes to hiding the age reveal indents on the stem holding up my head. I’ve also tried other tricks, including an elastic contraption worn under my hair that supposedly pulls everything up and back. It didn’t! But I keep trying and recently succumbed to an Instagram pitch for ‘neck glue’. It’s actually The Ayurveda Experience Firm-Focus Neck Mask (£35), which promises tightening of the stringy gloop. I’ve been using it every day and have also used it on my face before bed.

I think it’s doing something, but it’s more likely to be the scientific Neck Complex (£144) by ZO Skin Health for neck and décolleté, to which we give less attention than our faces. That’s a mistake! The cream is an investment for both and I recommend it. Put it on your Chanukah list. Available from clinics nationwide and facethefuture.co.uk