Arab leaders endorse £41billion Gaza rebuild that excludes Hamas
A temporary governing body of technocrats would oversee the process, supported by a newly trained Palestinian police force
Arab leaders wrapped up a high-stakes summit in Cairo on Tuesday, endorsing Egypt’s £41 billion ‘Gaza 2030’ reconstruction plan, a comprehensive initiative to rebuild the war-torn enclave without displacing its residents.
This move directly counters U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial ‘Middle East Riviera’ proposal, which suggested temporarily relocating Palestinians while rebuilding takes place. While some view the Arab League’s decision as a crucial step toward stability, others claim it’s a political ploy to limit U.S. and Israeli influence in the region.
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi confirmed that the plan had been unanimously adopted, outlining a phased approach where Palestinians will remain in designated locations within Gaza while debris is cleared and essential services are restored. “The plan preserves the right of Palestinian people in rebuilding their nation and guarantees their existence on their land,” el-Sissi told the summit, emphasising the importance of keeping the population in place.
A temporary governing body of technocrats would oversee the process, supported by a newly trained Palestinian police force. A donor conference next month will aim to secure funding, calling on international partners to contribute.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has praised the plan, urging Trump to support it over the U.S.-backed alternative. “It’s time to adopt the launching of a serious and effective political path that leads to a permanent and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause according to the resolutions of the international legitimacy,” el-Sissi added during his address at the summit.
Hamas, while cautiously welcoming the proposal, has refused to disarm or relinquish control over Gaza, raising questions about its long-term effectiveness. Meanwhile, reports suggest the group is rebuilding its militant capabilities, now estimated at 30,000 fighters.
Critics argue that the Arab League’s plan is less about reconstruction and more about sidelining Trump’s vision, which promised extensive investment but was widely condemned for potentially altering Gaza’s demographics and bypassing Palestinian sovereignty.
Israel has dismissed the Arab-backed proposal outright, accusing the summit of ignoring key security concerns following Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack. The Israeli government insist that any reconstruction effort must prevent Hamas from rearming and regaining influence. “The Egyptian plan fails to address the realities of the situation,” said Israeli Foreign Minister spokesperson Oren Marmorstein.
As tensions on the ground continue to intensify, Israel has cut off aid deliveries, accusing Hamas of exploiting humanitarian supplies for its own gain, while reports suggest the group is rebuilding its militant capabilities.
As the ‘Gaza 2030’ plan moves forward, its success will hinge on Egypt’s ability to secure international backing to turn it into reality. Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty remains optimistic, saying, “Peace is the Arabs’ strategic option.”
