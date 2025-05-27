Archival photos colourised for Jerusalem Day

Photographs capturing historic moments in the life of Israel’s capital were released in full colour for Jerusalem Day.

The images from the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) photo archive were taken between 1924 and 1951, each carefully restored and colourised based on in-depth historical research.

The work was led by Jerusalem researcher Tamar Hayardeni, who specialises in bringing archival photographs to life.

Each image underwent a meticulous process of visual analysis and historical investigation to ensure the most authentic and lifelike result possible.

The project includes a selection of striking moments from Jerusalem’s modern history, including IDF soldiers marching in patrol in snow covered Jerusalem, with the Old City walls looming in the background; a glimpse into the early construction of “Kiryat HaYovel” neighbourhood, named in honor of KKL’s 50th anniversary; female soldiers marching down King George Street during a military parade marking Israel’s third Independence Day and the National Library on Mount Scopus in 1945.