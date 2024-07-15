Argentina declares Hamas a terrorist organisation
Jewish groups including World Jewish Congress and the Latin American Jewish Congress are hosting an anti-terrorism summit in Buenos Aires on Wednesday
Argentina has officially designated Hamas an “international terrorist organisation,” in a show of support for Israel that extends President Javier Milei’s shift away from the country’s pro-Palestinian past.
Milei’s office announced the move on Friday, citing Hamas’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7, the group’s links with Iran and a recent landmark ruling by Argentina’s judiciary that Iran was the architect of two deadly terror attacks in Buenos Aires in the 1990s.
The announcement attributed the declaration to Milei’s “unwavering commitment to recognising terrorists for what they are.”
Argentina’s Jewish political umbrella organisation, DAIA, praised Milei’s move. “The representative entity of the Argentine Jewish community welcomes the historic act,” the group said in a statement on X.
The declaration is largely symbolic but does mean that any assets tied to Hamas in Argentina can be frozen. The government agency that will now pursue Hamas’ assets previously identified and froze some assets tied to Hezbollah while the Argentinian government was on its way to declaring the Lebanon-based group a terror organisation.
That declaration came just before the 25th anniversary of the AMIA Jewish community center bombing in Buenos Aires, which killed 85 people on July 18, 1994. The new announcement comes days before the 30th anniversary of the bombing, which Argentina attributes to Hezbollah and Iran. (Both groups have denied responsibility.)
Jewish groups including World Jewish Congress and the Latin American Jewish Congress are hosting an anti-terrorism summit in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, in advance of a Wednesday morning demonstration in front of the rebuilt and recently refurbished AMIA building that international leaders are expected to attend.
Milei — whose embrace of Israel aligns with both his right-wing politics and his personal affinity for Judaism — is expected to speak, along with U.S. antisemitism envoy Deborah Lipstadt, Canadian antisemitism envoy Deborah Lyons, local Jewish leaders and officials from across Latin America.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.