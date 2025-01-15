Argentinian President awarded ‘Jewish Nobel Prize’ for support for State of Israel
Javier Milei receives prestigious Genesis Prize, joining illustrious ranks of Natan Sharansky, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks
The president of Argentina Javier Milei has been awarded the Genesis Prize, also known as the “Jewish Nobel Prize,” which recognises outstanding Jewish and non-Jewish individuals for their professional achievements, contributions to society and support for the State of Israel.
This is the first time the prestigious recognition, established in 2012, has been awarded to a head of state.
The Genesis Prize comes with an award of £818k ($1 million); laureates do not accept the funds, but instead work with the foundation to direct it to a philanthropic cause.
The Genesis Prize selection committee, who made a unanimous decision, highlighted Milei’s commitment to Israel at a critical time in its history, including his decision to move the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem and his firm stance at the UN to reverse years of anti-Israel votes.
Milei has publicly pledged to bring justice to those responsible for the AMIA (Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina Jewish Community Centre) and Israeli Embassy attacks in Buenos Aires. In addition, the declassification of information about the death of Argentinian lawyer Alberto Nisman was considered as “a courageous gesture that shows the quest for justice of the President and an important development that is long overdue”.
President Javier Milei said: “I am deeply honored to receive the Genesis Prize. Of course, I will not keep the monetary prize; I will donate it to causes that support freedom and the fight against antisemitism, both in Argentina and around the world.”
He added: “I have deep admiration for Israel, its history, and its people. The Jewish people have shown throughout their history that resilience and the defense of freedom are essential to overcoming any challenge. This spirit is a cornerstone of the relationship between Argentina and Israel, and I will work to further strengthen our ties.”
Stan Polovets, co-founder and chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation said:- “I am pleased to welcome President Milei to the distinguished family of Genesis Award recipients. Since October 7, he has been one of Israel’s staunchest friends. When many of Israel’s allies were silent or condemning, pressuring and, in some cases, sanctioning Israel, President Milei stood firm with the Jewish people and was their most visible, vocal and unequivocal advocate.
“In contrast to the anti-Israel stance of many of his predecessors and heads of other South American countries, President Milei declared that it was a moral imperative to support the only Jewish state and called on other world leaders to do the same. This award reflects Israel’s heartfelt appreciation for the President and the people of Argentina.”
The committee especially praised Milei’s commitment to western values, democracy and freedom all over the world, including his support of president Zelensky and the people of Ukraine. In addition, they highlighted the economic achievements of Milei’s administration that stabilised the Argentinian economy in 2024.
Previous winners include: Israeli organisations supporting the hostages and their families (2024); Jewish leader and human rights activist Natan Sharansky (2020); filmmaker Steven Spielberg (2021); Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks (Lifetime Achievement Award 2021); actor, producer and peace activist Michael Douglas (2015) and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Lifetime Achievement Award 2018).
