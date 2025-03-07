Arieh Miller to step down as UJS chief executive after more than six years
Miller, who took on chief executive role in 2019, says now 'is the right time for me to move on'
Union of Jewish Students chief executive Arieh Miller is stepping down from the key position after more than six years.
In a statement today, the charity representing 9,000 Jewish students across 75 Jewish Societies on campuses across the UK and Ireland, said that under Miller’s stewardship, “UJS has gone from strength to strength, continuing its vital work in leading, defending and enriching Jewish student life across the UK and Ireland.”
It added: “His leadership has also been instrumental in securing key partnerships, enhancing interfaith and cross-communal relationships, and ensuring Jewish students have a strong voice on campus and beyond. Arieh led UJS through the challenges of the COVID pandemic, the antisemitism crisis within the student movement, and the recent wave of antisemitism that has hit our universities. Through all of this Arieh oversaw the growth of UJS, a steep increase in membership and secured new and long-term sources of funding.”
Reflecting on his time at UJS, Arieh Miller said: “It has been an immense privilege to lead UJS and work with so many inspiring Jewish leaders. The passion, commitment, and energy of our students, each President, and the teams I have had the pleasure to work with, are what drive this organisation, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together. While it is the right time for me to move on, I have no doubt that UJS will continue to thrive and evolve, remaining at
the heart of Jewish student life, and as a pillar of the Jewish community in the UK and Ireland.”
UJS chair of trustees Daniel Dangoor added: “We are immensely grateful to Arieh for his tireless dedication to UJS and the Jewish student community. His leadership has strengthened the organisation, leaving it well-positioned for the future. We wish him every success in his next chapter.”
UJS President Sami Berkoff said: “Arieh has worked with me and 6 of my predecessors, ensuring that the organisation that we are given the task and honour to lead has a strong backbone and a safety net to allow each team to take the risks that make the student movement so great. Arieh’s successor will have big shoes to fill but I look forward to hearing from my successor and the generations to come, as UJS continues to grow and develop as a vital organ of the UK Jewish community”.
The organisation is due to begin the recruitment process for a new chief executive, with Miller remaining in place for up to six months.
