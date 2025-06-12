Arizona governor vetoes bill that would let parents sue teachers over antisemitism
“Unfortunately, this bill is not about antisemitism; it’s about attacking our teachers,” wrote Gov. Katie Hobbs
Arizona governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill that would have enabled students and parents in Arizona to sue teachers for teaching or promoting antisemitism.
“Unfortunately, this bill is not about antisemitism; it’s about attacking our teachers,” wrote Hobbs in a letter announcing the veto on Tuesday.
“It puts an unacceptable level of personal liability in place for our public school, community college, and university educators and staff, opening them up to threats of personally costly lawsuits,” Hobbs continued.
The “Antisemitism in Education Act” outlined a laundry list of provisions that would be labeled as antisemitic and therefore warrant litigation by students and parents in K-12 schools (kindergarten to Year 13) and universities. The bill adhered to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, which has been criticised for labeling some anti-Israel sentiments as antisemitic.
Opponents of the bill said it violated the free speech rights of teachers, private universities and students.
The sponsor of the bill, Republican State Rep. Michael Way, condemned Hobbs’ veto in a post on X, “I am deeply disappointed by her decision — paying lip service to opposing antisemitism while backing away from a law with real teeth,” he wrote.
The Anti-Defamation League Desert Region, which encompasses Nevada and Arizona, wrote that they “respect” Hobbs’ decision in a post on X Tuesday.
“Antisemitism has no place in Arizona classrooms. We support the spirit and intent of HB2867, but remain concerned that the current language will not produce the intended result,” the post read.
The state’s largest teacher’s union, in a letter to Hobbs also signed by the National Council of Jewish Women Arizona, said that the legislation “weaponises legitimate concerns about antisemitism to attack public education.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.