Artist stands by Netanyahu-Hitler painting after exhibition ban

An artist whose painting depicting Benjamin Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler morphing into one another has defended his work after it was removed from an art fair.

Monster, by James Earley, was pulled from The Other Art Fair in London’s Truman Building after the opening night for allegedly violating the event’s terms and conditions.

The piece, part of the artist’s Racism and Colonialism collection, has since been sold to a private buyer for £3,750. Earley, responding to the backlash, said he has faced “waves of hate and insults” and claimed that pressure from critics has led galleries and art platforms to distance themselves from him.

He wrote on his website: “I strongly disagree that art should be censored, and I will not be silenced,” and urged supporters to share his work online.

Addressing accusations of antisemitism, Earley told Jewish News: “I am not antisemitic. I have previously created paintings that call out the horrors of the Holocaust and how evil that period of our history is. I’ve been to Auschwitz and crumbled as I learnt the cruelty that took place there. I just want all the violence to stop, whether it’s done by Hamas or the IDF. My views are of Netanyahu and not the people of Israel.”

The painting, according to Earley, is meant to illustrate how “monsters such as Netanyahu and Hitler are created and ultimately how we defeat them.”

Describing his work as an oil painting of an imaginary book, he explained: “I have painted the faces in a realism style, painting stitches as the two faces are stuck together like Frankenstein. Gradually, the black and white painting of Hitler comes to life as the colour from Netanyahu gradually spreads. A monster wakes up another monster and the world suffers.”

Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “According to the International (IHRA) Definition of Antisemitism, ‘Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis’ is an example of antisemitism. Immediate action is required, and an apology and explanation of how this was allowed to happen in the first place is due.”

A spokesperson for The Other Art Fair confirmed the removal of the piece, stating: “Per our terms, we reserve the right to remove any works from the event that are discriminatory, libellous, or otherwise defamatory, and we consider this work to be in violation.”