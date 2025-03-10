Artist stands by Netanyahu-Hitler painting after exhibition ban
EXCLUSIVE: James Earley denies accusations of antisemitism, saying he just wants 'all the violence to stop, whether it’s done by Hamas or the IDF'
An artist whose painting depicting Benjamin Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler morphing into one another has defended his work after it was removed from an art fair.
Monster, by James Earley, was pulled from The Other Art Fair in London’s Truman Building after the opening night for allegedly violating the event’s terms and conditions.
The piece, part of the artist’s Racism and Colonialism collection, has since been sold to a private buyer for £3,750. Earley, responding to the backlash, said he has faced “waves of hate and insults” and claimed that pressure from critics has led galleries and art platforms to distance themselves from him.
He wrote on his website: “I strongly disagree that art should be censored, and I will not be silenced,” and urged supporters to share his work online.
Addressing accusations of antisemitism, Earley told Jewish News: “I am not antisemitic. I have previously created paintings that call out the horrors of the Holocaust and how evil that period of our history is. I’ve been to Auschwitz and crumbled as I learnt the cruelty that took place there. I just want all the violence to stop, whether it’s done by Hamas or the IDF. My views are of Netanyahu and not the people of Israel.”
The painting, according to Earley, is meant to illustrate how “monsters such as Netanyahu and Hitler are created and ultimately how we defeat them.”
Describing his work as an oil painting of an imaginary book, he explained: “I have painted the faces in a realism style, painting stitches as the two faces are stuck together like Frankenstein. Gradually, the black and white painting of Hitler comes to life as the colour from Netanyahu gradually spreads. A monster wakes up another monster and the world suffers.”
Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “According to the International (IHRA) Definition of Antisemitism, ‘Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis’ is an example of antisemitism. Immediate action is required, and an apology and explanation of how this was allowed to happen in the first place is due.”
A spokesperson for The Other Art Fair confirmed the removal of the piece, stating: “Per our terms, we reserve the right to remove any works from the event that are discriminatory, libellous, or otherwise defamatory, and we consider this work to be in violation.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.