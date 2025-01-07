Attorney General expected to defend Government’s Israel stance at JLM conference appearance

Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer KC is expected to mount a defence of the government’s stance on Israel in an appearance at the Jewish Labour Movement’s flagship annual one day conference.

Another highly-anticipated session at Sunday’s all-day event will feature Sir Nicholas Hytner in conversation with JW3 chief executive Raymond Simonson discussing the growing concern over antisemitism in the arts world in the aftermath of the October 7th Hamas atrocity.

Sir Nicholas, who grew up in Didsbury, south Manchester in a “ Jewish cultured family” ran the National Theatre successfully for a decade, and was brought in by the Royal Court earlier this year to help venue overcome concerns around antisemitism and funding.

Hermer, Britain’s most senior lawyer, will take part in a conversation with Rabbi Laura Janner-Klausner where he will also discuss his own background in the community and his Jewish values.

The human rights barrister, who is a member of Alyth Synagogue in Temple Fortune, is also expected to mount a defence of his decision to approve a limited UK arms export licence suspension to Israel earlier this summer, along with further explanation of the government’s response to the ICC Benjamin Netanyahu arrest warrant request.

Hermer is among several senior Labour figures to attend Sunday’s conference at a venue in north London, with Justice Minister and Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman, Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer, and recently appointed life peer Luciana Berger among other speakers.

Falconer will be in conversation with Labour Friends of Israel parliamentary chair Jon Pearce MP.

The conference will also feature appearances from some of the community’s most respected lawyers, with Adam Rose and Adam Wagner hosting a panel event with Sharone Lifschitz, whose parents were kidnapped on October 7th and whose father Oded is still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

Lord John Mann, the government’s independent antisemitism adviser, will also appear alongside Progressive Judaism’s Rabbi Charley Baginsky at a session discussing extremism, chaired by Jewish News’ Lee Harpin.

Human rights barrister Phillipe Sands KC is also speaking at the conference, while Israeli Knesset member Rabbi Gilad Kariv is also flying in to appear at the event.

Other sessions at the conference feature appearances from Rabbi David Mason, Rabbi Deborah Blausten, the Community Security Trust’s Dave Rich and MPs including Peter Prinsley, Damien Egan and the peer Baroness Anderson.

A panel discussing journalism in a “New Political Era” includes The FT’s Stephen Bush, Bloomberg’s Ailbhe Rea, Politic Joe journo Ava-Santina Evans and former LBC host Theo Underwood.

Top Times columnist Patrick McGuire also chairs another session.

Current JLM national chair Mike Katz was recently made a life peer by PM Keir Starmer and awarded an OBE in a double recognition of his work for Labour.

Ella Taylor and Nathan Baroda, JLM conference co-chairs said:“We have a bumper selection of more than 50 panels, filled with top ministers, leading journalists, grassroots activists and thought leaders.

“Sunday’s conference will demonstrate what Labour in government represents. Once again, JLM has organised the leading political conference of the year for the UK Jewish community.”

Ticket details can be found here: https://www.jewishlabour.uk/one_day_conference_2025