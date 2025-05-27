Attorney General rules Netanyahu’s pick for Shin Bet chief ‘unlawful’

Israel’s attorney general has ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acted “unlawfully” in nominating Maj. Gen. David Zini as the next head of Shin Bet, warning the appointment was “invalid” due to a serious conflict of interest.

In a letter sent to the prime minister on Monday, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said Netanyahu was prohibited – “directly or indirectly” – from appointing a new Shin Bet chief following a recent High Court ruling on his involvement in the dismissal of outgoing security agency head Ronen Bar.

“The prime minister is tainted by a serious conflict of interest… and acted contrary to the High Court’s ruling and in conscious violation of binding legal guidelines,” Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon wrote in a legal opinion backing her position. “As a result, his decision to advance the appointment of Maj. Gen. Zini is invalid and illegal.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The court had previously found Netanyahu should not have taken part in Bar’s removal due to active investigations into alleged misconduct by the PM’s close associates, in which the Shin Bet played a role. The attorney general had explicitly warned Netanyahu not to act until receiving formal guidance – a directive he ignored.

Under Israeli law, Baharav-Miara said, the prime minister must now delegate his authority to another cabinet minister, who would lead a new appointment process under strict conditions to avoid political interference.

But the ruling sparked outrage among coalition figures. Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) accused Baharav-Miara of “harming national security during wartime” and said she should be “brought to justice immediately after she is ousted.” He added: “David Zini must be appointed by hook or by crook.”

Education Minister Yoav Kisch called the attorney general “a political player whose sole purpose is toppling the government,” while National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir reiterated his demand that she be fired. Deputy Minister Almog Cohen went further, threatening to resign if Zini is not appointed.

In a scathing response to these attacks, Limon wrote that it was “the choice to act contrary to court rulings and to ignore legal instructions” that had delayed the appointment of the attorney general’s office. He stressed that the process must be documented in detail, be fully independent, and be free from “ulterior motives”.

The row adds to growing tensions between Israel’s judiciary and governing coalition, which has already moved to begin proceedings to remove Baharav-Miara from office. Critics say the standoff risks destabilising core legal checks on executive power during wartime.

Zini’s appointment remains in limbo, with outgoing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar set to leave his post within weeks.