Australian synagogue set on fire in arson attack

An Australian synagogue has been set on fire while congregants were inside the building during morning prayers.

Firefighters were called to Melbourne’s Adass Israel synagogue just after 04:00 local time on Friday finding the building fully ablaze when they arrived.

One person was injured and the fire caused extensive damage to the building.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese later said the incident in Ripponlea, in the city’s south-east, was an “act of hate”.

Jewish community leaders say they the attack is a deliberate escalation of a recent documented increase in antisemitism in Australia.

Executive Council of Australian Jewry president Daniel Aghion said.”None of the Jewish community is surprised. We’ve known this has been coming”.

Synagogue board member Benjamin Klein told The Age newspaper that people inside “heard banging on the door and the window, and some liquids came through which were lit”.

“The whole thing took off pretty quickly,” he added.

Yumi Friedman, who was inside the shul at the time of the incident said a window had been smashed, sending “glass flying”.

Police confirmed that a witness told them two people in masks appeared to have spread an agent used spread fire inside the building.

Victoria Police’s Det Insp Chris Murray pealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the local area, to contact police.

In a statement, PM Albanese said the incident was “clearly aimed at creating fear in the community”.

“This violence and intimidation and destruction at a place of worship is an outrage,” he wrote.

“I have zero tolerance for antisemitism. The people involved must be caught and face the full force of the law.”

